Man arrested for armed robbery

An Ironton man has been charged with armed robbery after an incident occurred Wednesday morning in the fairgrounds area of Park Hills.

Joshua Lindsey, 37, of Ironton, has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement by Lt. Ellie Tucker of the Park Hills Police Department, Tucker spoke with a man who said he was approached by Lindsey. The man explained that Lindsey had pointed a double-barrel shotgun in his face and demanded money. The man then retrieved $135 out of his wallet and Lindsey reportedly grabbed it out of his hand.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said that the incident reportedly occurred in the St. Francois County Fairgrounds area. The victim called the police and gave a description of Lindsey who was spotted and apprehended by a park ranger without incident approximately three hours after the initial police contact was made with the victim.

Lindsey was transported to the St. Francois County Jail where he is currently being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Lindsey has a prior felony conviction. According to the probable statement, Lindsey was convicted of second-degree assault in St. Francois County on Jan. 20, 2017.

If convicted, Lindsey could face up to life in prison.

