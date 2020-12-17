Man charged after alleged assault, foot pursuit in Park Hills

An area man is facing charges after an alleged assault and foot pursuit in Park Hills last week.
Ryan Woods, 42, of Park Hills, has been charged with second-degree assault (special victim), armed criminal action, and resisting an arrest for a felony.
According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, officers saw Woods Thursday in the doorway of an apartment on First Street.
The report states the officers knew Woods had a warrant for his arrest for violating his felony probation terms.
After Woods entered the apartment, the report states officers knocked on the door. The apartment owner opened the door and reportedly told police that Woods was in the back.
Two officers entered the apartment, told Woods he was under arrest and attempted to take him into custody.
The report states Woods resisted arrest by trying to jump out of the apartment's back window, striking one of the officers in the midsection. Woods then allegedly tried to hit the officer in the head with a wooden object before running from the apartment and fleeing from officers.
Woods reportedly ignored repeated commands to stop running and resisting. A St. Francois County Sheriff's deputy took Woods into custody after the man ran several blocks and jumped three fences, according to the statement.
Woods was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and a $25,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Woods must comply with several bond conditions, including pre-trial monitoring and GPS tracking.
The court ordered Woods confined to his residence, if he is released on bond, except to go to work, attorney meetings or medical appointments.
Court records show Woods has pending court cases for charges including leaving the scene of an accident, DWI, excessive blood-alcohol content and driving while revoked or suspended.
Woods has two prior felony convictions for failing to pay child support, according to records. He was placed on five years of probation, and an arrest warrant was issued in November 2019 for alleged violations of the probation terms and failure to appear in court.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
