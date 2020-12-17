Man charged after alleged assault, foot pursuit in Park Hills

An area man is facing charges after an alleged assault and foot pursuit in Park Hills last week.

Ryan Woods, 42, of Park Hills, has been charged with second-degree assault (special victim), armed criminal action, and resisting an arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, officers saw Woods Thursday in the doorway of an apartment on First Street.

The report states the officers knew Woods had a warrant for his arrest for violating his felony probation terms.

After Woods entered the apartment, the report states officers knocked on the door. The apartment owner opened the door and reportedly told police that Woods was in the back.

Two officers entered the apartment, told Woods he was under arrest and attempted to take him into custody.

The report states Woods resisted arrest by trying to jump out of the apartment's back window, striking one of the officers in the midsection. Woods then allegedly tried to hit the officer in the head with a wooden object before running from the apartment and fleeing from officers.