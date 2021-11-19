Man charged after alleged burglary in Leadwood

An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking a man’s garage, stealing a surveillance camera, and attempting to damage a four-wheeler by dumping bolts in the motor.

Bruce Edward Boren Jr., 41, of Leadwood, was charged in St. Francois County last week with first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and stealing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Leadwood Police Department, earlier this month, a man reported that Boren had broken into his West North Street residence.

The man reportedly told police that Boren drove to his house in a gray Chevy Cavalier and entered the garage. Inside the garage, a video surveillance camera reportedly captured a photo of Boren kicking over a moped.

The homeowner told authorities that Boren stole the video surveillance camera, which reportedly contains the SD card for the video footage, according to the statement.

The report states that Boren also dumped bolts into the motor block of a four-wheeler that the homeowner had been working on inside the garage.

The next day, Boren was read his rights and interviewed at the police department. During the interview, the report states the man told police that he did break into the West North Street home.

Boren reportedly admitted to taking the video camera and said it was somewhere in Wortham.

It was noted in the report that the homeowner was present inside the house at the time Boren allegedly made entry into his garage.

Boren was booked at the St. Francois County Jail , and $10,000 bond was set in the case. He was released from custody. While released on bail, the man must comply with pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim or his property.

A review of Boren’s criminal history showed that the man has multiple previous convictions for offenses, including third-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substances.

Boren pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2014, to possession of a chemical with the intent to create a controlled substance, receiving a six-year prison sentence. The man entered a guilty plea the same day to a separate charge of possession of a controlled substance and was given five years in prison to run concurrent to the six-year sentence handed down.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

