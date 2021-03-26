Man charged after alleged December burglary, truck theft

A man faces charges in Washington County this month after allegedly burglarizing a Blackwell home and stealing a truck from the property late last year.
Donnie Lynn Eckhoff, 47, of Potosi, has been charged with second-degree burglary, felony stealing ($750 or more), stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stealing a motor vehicle.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Eckhoff allegedly entered a residence on Peacock Road in Blackwell with another man and stole numerous items, including a truck, on Dec. 26.
Police say Eckhoff and the other man forced open the door of the residence, making entry into the dwelling.
The items stolen from the home included multiple televisions, other electronics, tools, money, and a firearm. All of the belongings taken from the house were estimated to be worth $3,775.
The report states that Eckhoff also assisted in stealing a blue 1987 Chevrolet S-10, valued at $1,500.
The alleged victim had several cameras set up around the property that reportedly recorded the events. The deputy reported that Eckhoff was seen several times on the video surveillance carrying items out of the home and placing them into his vehicle.
In the video footage, the deputy noted that Eckhoff could be seen hooking a tow rope to the property owner's Chevy S-10 truck and pulling it away from the scene.
The other male subject who was allegedly with the Eckhoff during the incident was arrested at another time.
During a police interview, the man reportedly stated he and Eckhoff broke into the house and stole the items. He also told police that they both had stolen the Chevy S-10 and later traded it for another vehicle, according to the report. Court records did not show charges filed against the other man.
Eckhoff was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. If released, Eckhoff must comply with GPS monitoring.
The charging documents indicate that Eckhoff has two pending cases in Washington County: stealing a motor vehicle and another for possession of a controlled substance. The court revoked his bond in the pending cases for failing to comply with GPS requirements. Eventually, he was granted a bond of $50,000 on each case.
Records show that Eckhoff is on parole for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.
A search of Eckhoff's criminal history revealed numerous past charges dating back to 1994, including five counts of stealing, two counts of second-degree burglary, at least two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, property damage, and resisting arrest.
The criminal complaint states that Eckhoff is considered a persistent offender and potentially faces 50 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
