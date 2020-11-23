Man charged after alleged incident at Fredericktown motel

A St. Louis man faces charges in Madison County after allegedly attempting to run over three people with a car in the parking lot of the Longhorn Motel in Fredericktown earlier this month.
Codi Lee Davis, 28, was charged in Madison County with three counts of first-degree assault.
According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, at approximately 12:15 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the Longhorn Motel, located at 6795 Business 67, for an altercation that had just occurred. A witness at the motel reported that a man had attempted to run over multiple people in the parking lot with his vehicle.
The deputy reports that while he was turning around in the parking lot of the Cherokee Pass Mobil, he observed a Buick passenger car driving erratically southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 67.
The deputy states that the vehicle slowed its speed but then sped up rapidly and almost ran into the median multiple times as it continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes.
The deputy got onto U.S. 67 at Route C traveling northbound and activated his lights and siren, at which time the vehicle reportedly came to a stop a short distance in front of the patrol car.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed a man, identified as Davis, standing in front of the car, waving his arms erratically.
The deputy detained Davis and asked the man what happened but could not understand what he was saying.
The deputy reports that Davis’ speech was extremely slurred, and he did not make any sense when he attempted to explain what had caused him to drive in the wrong direction on the highway.
Davis was placed under arrest at 12:45 p.m. for driving while intoxicated. The deputy reports that Davis lost his balance multiple times while being escorted to a patrol car and had to be assisted with walking.
The deputy then traveled to the Longhorn Motel to speak with the reporting party — a woman who told the deputy that Davis had attempted to run over her and two other men.
The woman further reported that she and one of the men returned from the Mobil gas station and heard a lot of screaming and yelling from apartment number eight. The woman recalled that the man she was with confronted Davis about why he was acting erratic and why he was in the apartment. It is noted in the report that Davis does not reside at the motel and was only there visiting.
The woman told police that when confronted, Davis came outside and became very angry and aggressive.
The deputy spoke with the man who had reportedly confronted Davis about the incident, and he stated that Davis became very hostile with him and got in his face while screaming at him.
The man told police that Davis then got in his car and attempted to run him over as he was standing a short distance from his vehicle. The man said he would have been hit had he not jumped out of the way.
The report states the deputy then spoke with the other man about the incident.
The second man said he lived in a nearby apartment and came outside into the motel parking lot when he heard the noise. He told police that Davis had swerved and attempted to run over him and the woman after trying to run over the other man. He said Davis then drove out of the parking lot erratically, according to the report.
The deputy collected voluntary statements from the three alleged victims. The version of events was consistent in all three voluntary accounts, according to the deputy.
Davis was taken to Madison Medical Center, where emergency room staff medically cleared the man for confinement. The man was read his Miranda Rights and Missouri’s Implied Consent law before being asked to submit a sample of his blood for analysis, to which he reportedly refused.
Davis was then transported to the Madison County Jail for booking, and a $50,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
The man appeared in Madison County Court Nov. 12, where his bond was reduced to $50,000 cash or surety with the special condition that he could not have contact with the alleged victims if released on bail.
