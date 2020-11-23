Man charged after alleged incident at Fredericktown motel

The man told police that Davis then got in his car and attempted to run him over as he was standing a short distance from his vehicle. The man said he would have been hit had he not jumped out of the way.

The report states the deputy then spoke with the other man about the incident.

The second man said he lived in a nearby apartment and came outside into the motel parking lot when he heard the noise. He told police that Davis had swerved and attempted to run over him and the woman after trying to run over the other man. He said Davis then drove out of the parking lot erratically, according to the report.

The deputy collected voluntary statements from the three alleged victims. The version of events was consistent in all three voluntary accounts, according to the deputy.

Davis was taken to Madison Medical Center, where emergency room staff medically cleared the man for confinement. The man was read his Miranda Rights and Missouri’s Implied Consent law before being asked to submit a sample of his blood for analysis, to which he reportedly refused.

Davis was then transported to the Madison County Jail for booking, and a $50,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

The man appeared in Madison County Court Nov. 12, where his bond was reduced to $50,000 cash or surety with the special condition that he could not have contact with the alleged victims if released on bail.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

