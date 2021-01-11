Man charged after alleged New Year's Eve pursuit, crash

The report states that as the officer attempted the stop, Dobbs accelerated down Clara Avenue. The man reportedly went through two intersections and proceeded down Richeson Road to Route F, where another officer was able to get behind the vehicle and continue the pursuit.

The pursuit reportedly ended when Dobbs failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree and a fence, according to the statement.

Once Dobbs was taken into custody, officers determined that the Jeep he was reportedly driving had been reported stolen from Jefferson County on Dec. 22.

The man was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. His bond was reduced to $40,000 during a court hearing on Jan. 5, according to court records.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Dobbs is currently on parole for two convictions of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in Jefferson County. Dobbs also has prior convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and property damage in Washington County.

The complaint states that Dobbs is considered a persistent offender and is looking at 18 years in prison if convicted of the newly filed charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

