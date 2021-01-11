Man charged after alleged New Year's Eve pursuit, crash

A man faces charges in Washington County following an alleged New Year's Eve police pursuit that ended with a crash.
Isaac Michael Wayne Dobbs, 31, of Cadet, has been charged with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, officers received a report of a careless and imprudent driver in the area of North Missouri and East High Streets just after 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve. The information was called in by Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum, who was off duty and following a black Jeep Cherokee.
The chief attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as Dobbs, after he pulled into the parking lot of Short's Stop Convenience Shop located on North Missouri Street.
As the chief was approaching, Dobbs reportedly began to yell at him.
The report states that Gum then identified himself as the chief of police and the man jumped back into the Jeep, fleeing at a high rate of speed toward Route E and Highway 21, where he went straight across the intersection onto Route E.
Later in the day, while on routine patrol, two officers observed the Jeep traveling north on North Missouri Street toward Clara Avenue. An officer turned his patrol unit around and activated his lights and sirens, attempting to conduct an investigative stop due to the chief's prior incident.
The report states that as the officer attempted the stop, Dobbs accelerated down Clara Avenue. The man reportedly went through two intersections and proceeded down Richeson Road to Route F, where another officer was able to get behind the vehicle and continue the pursuit.
The pursuit reportedly ended when Dobbs failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree and a fence, according to the statement.
Once Dobbs was taken into custody, officers determined that the Jeep he was reportedly driving had been reported stolen from Jefferson County on Dec. 22.
The man was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. His bond was reduced to $40,000 during a court hearing on Jan. 5, according to court records.
The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Dobbs is currently on parole for two convictions of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in Jefferson County. Dobbs also has prior convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and property damage in Washington County.
The complaint states that Dobbs is considered a persistent offender and is looking at 18 years in prison if convicted of the newly filed charges.
