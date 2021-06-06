Man charged after alleged robbery at a local motel room

An area man has been charged in St. Francois County after allegedly assaulting another man and stealing money from him at a local motel.

Jeremiah Levi Robison, 32, of Desloge, was charged May 27 with one count of second-degree robbery.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, Robison punched another man multiple times and took his money from him on May 26.

Robison reportedly stole $50 from the man. The officer reported seeing the alleged victim’s eye was swollen after the incident. The charging documents state the alleged robbery occurred at a motel located on Rosener Road in Park Hills.

Robison was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and a $25,000 cash or surety bond has been set in the case.

If released on bail, Robison must comply with GPS monitoring and is prohibited from consuming or possessing controlled substances. The court ordered the man to provide all prescriptions to pre-trial monitoring service if released on bond and submit to blood tests upon request.

Court records show Robison has multiple previous convictions for possession of controlled substances in Jefferson, St. Charles, and Franklin counties. The man has been charged in the past with theft - stealing a controlled substance, simple assault, theft - less than $500, and fourth-degree stealing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

