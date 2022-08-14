 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged after alleged sexual contact with child

Man charged after alleged sexual contact with child

William J. Resinger Jr.

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

An area man was arrested on Aug. 4 after being charged late last month with a sexual crime involving a young child.

William J. Resinger Jr., 45, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on May 1, an investigator met with a female juvenile, who said that when she was between the ages of 6 to 8 years old, Resinger took her foot and began rubbing it against his genitalia.

Charging documents filed in the case last week state the incident is alleged to have occurred between April 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2013.

The report indicates that police consider Resinger a danger to the alleged victim because the victim allegedly "has been continuously harassed and abused for several years."

Resinger was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Friday, and a $150,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bond, the man is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

