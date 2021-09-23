Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman and hospital staff

A Farmington man faces several felony charges this week after allegedly assaulting multiple people, including a woman, a police officer, and staff members at an area hospital.

Joseph Daniel Henley, 22, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree domestic assault - serious physical injury, three counts of third-degree assault - special victim, two counts of resisting arrest for a felony, second-degree kidnapping, and fourth-degree assault - special victim.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on Monday, Henley caused serious physical injuries to a woman at their Columbia Street residence by striking, choking, and biting her in the face, and pursuing her after she attempted to flee the area.

The report states that as the woman attempted to leave in her car, Henley again choked her and banged her head against the steering wheel. Henley then reportedly entered the woman's vehicle, restricting her ability to leave.

Police say two neighbors overheard part of the assault and saw the bite marks on the woman's face. When law enforcement arrived, the report states Henley resisted arrest by first trying to run and then resisted being put into handcuffs.