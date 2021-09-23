Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman and hospital staff

A Farmington man faces several felony charges this week after allegedly assaulting multiple people, including a woman, a police officer, and staff members at an area hospital.
Joseph Daniel Henley, 22, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree domestic assault - serious physical injury, three counts of third-degree assault - special victim, two counts of resisting arrest for a felony, second-degree kidnapping, and fourth-degree assault - special victim.
According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on Monday, Henley caused serious physical injuries to a woman at their Columbia Street residence by striking, choking, and biting her in the face, and pursuing her after she attempted to flee the area.
The report states that as the woman attempted to leave in her car, Henley again choked her and banged her head against the steering wheel. Henley then reportedly entered the woman's vehicle, restricting her ability to leave.
Police say two neighbors overheard part of the assault and saw the bite marks on the woman's face. When law enforcement arrived, the report states Henley resisted arrest by first trying to run and then resisted being put into handcuffs.
The report states that the man subsequently assaulted one of the arresting officers by spitting on him.
Henley was transported to the St. Francois County Jail for booking. According to the report, while en route to the detention facility, the man repeatedly struck his head against the inside of the police vehicle.
When he arrived at the jail, Henley reportedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by officers. Police then transported the man to Parkland Health Center for an evaluation of his self-inflicted injuries, according to the statement.
Once at the hospital, the report states Henley assaulted three hospital staff members. The man reportedly bit a physician on the right thigh and right flank area. He also allegedly kicked both a female staff member and a hospital security officer in their faces.
Henley was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.
