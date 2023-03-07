An area man faced felony charges last week after allegedly threatening to shoot a child and reportedly barricading himself inside an Iron Mountain Lake residence armed with a shotgun.

Jason Anthony Peck, 40, of Bismarck, has been charged in St. Francois County with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting and while intoxicated), and one count of resisting an arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 27, deputies were dispatched to Mallard Drive in Iron Mountain Lake in St. Francois County, responding to a call about shots fired.

The report states that after commanding the people in the residence to come out and after securing them, the deputies were told Peck had barricaded himself inside the home with the firearm. The deputies identified themselves and repeatedly demanded Peck come out of the house with his hands up.

As deputies entered the residence, Peck reportedly refused multiple commands to lie on his stomach. The man was ultimately helped to the ground by officers, according to the report. The man allegedly continued resisting by moving his arms to evade handcuffs and he repeatedly tried to stand up.

The report states police found a 12-gauge shotgun behind the couch where Peck had initially been hiding. A witness at the scene reportedly told police Peck was intoxicated and aggressive toward everyone in the residence. Police learned that Peck had allegedly said he was going to shoot a child at the home and reportedly pointed the shotgun in the juvenile’s direction.

Officers read Peck his Miranda rights before interviewing him. The man allegedly told authorities he had shot the firearm from the front door. A deputy noted in the report that Peck appeared drunk based on his slurred speech and use of incomplete sentences, drooling, belligerent attitude, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

The report states a Passive Breath Test was performed with a result of 0.127 BAC.

Peck was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center and a $25,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Peck is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is also prohibited from having contact with any alleged victims or witnesses in the case.

Peck appeared in court Thursday, waiving formal arraignment on the charges, entering pleas of not guilty on the four felony counts. The man has applied for a public defender and is due in court denied again on Thursday for a confined docket hearing, according to court docket entries.

Court records show Peck has three prior felony convictions. Most recently, the man pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property in St. Francois County in July 2017. Filings show he received five years of supervised probation for the crime but violated the terms of that probation months later. He was given 120 days of shock incarceration for the violation and released in April 2018. Peck violated probation again in 2019 and received seven years to serve in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was again released after serving a portion of the sentence.

Peck has other previous convictions for felony and misdemeanor offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident, possessing a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and other traffic violations.