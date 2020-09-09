Man charged after allegedly breaking into drug court

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly entering the drug court facility in Farmington, staying inside until everyone left, and then causing extensive damage to the building’s interior.
George Morgan, 37, listed as homeless, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan entered a building, located at 1101 Weber Road in Farmington, belonging to the St. Francois County Government Thursday.
Drug court proceedings were reportedly taking place in the building when Morgan entered through an open door at one end of the building. It is noted in the report that Morgan is not associated with the drug court program.
After the conclusion of drug court proceedings, and after drug court personnel left the building, Morgan unlawfully remained in the building, according to the statement.
While inside the closed facility, the report states Morgan entered the women's restroom and destroyed numerous ceiling tiles, air conditioning units, and ductwork. The man also reportedly moved items from their original location and scattered toilet paper on the floor.
Before leaving the building, the man left a T-shirt and shoes in a meeting room. Morgan was identified through surveillance footage.
The report states that Morgan admitted the shoes and shirt left in the building were his, and admitted that he had entered the building.
Morgan was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond until he could be screened for pre-trial release.
The criminal complaint filed last week states that Morgan is being charged as a prior and persistent offender.
Court records indicate that Morgan has been convicted in the past of multiple offenses, including stealing, assault, distribution of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, and domestic assault, among other charges.
Records further show that Morgan currently has two pending charges out of Butler County for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. The man had been free on a personal recognizance bond in the stealing case since July 24.
A warrant was issued for Morgan’s arrest, on Aug. 27, after he failed to appear for a plea hearing regarding the fraudulent use of a credit/debit device charge.
