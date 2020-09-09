Man charged after allegedly breaking into drug court

The report states that Morgan admitted the shoes and shirt left in the building were his, and admitted that he had entered the building.

Morgan was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond until he could be screened for pre-trial release.

The criminal complaint filed last week states that Morgan is being charged as a prior and persistent offender.

Court records indicate that Morgan has been convicted in the past of multiple offenses, including stealing, assault, distribution of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, and domestic assault, among other charges.

Records further show that Morgan currently has two pending charges out of Butler County for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. The man had been free on a personal recognizance bond in the stealing case since July 24.

A warrant was issued for Morgan’s arrest, on Aug. 27, after he failed to appear for a plea hearing regarding the fraudulent use of a credit/debit device charge.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

