Man charged after allegedly breaking through apartment wall, threatening neighbor

An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to kill the occupant.

Jonathan Stacey Thompson, 52, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on Friday, Thompson removed the medicine cabinet from the wall in the bathroom of his apartment, located on Citadel Drive, and busted the drywall out leading to the adjoining apartment's kitchen.

The 79-year-old female resident in the adjoining apartment reportedly told police that Thompson then stuck his head through the hole in the wall and said, "I'm going to kill you." She stated that she is scared of Thompson, according to the statement.

The report states that Thompson vandalized his apartment as well, causing extensive damage throughout the apartments which are owned by the Potosi Housing Authority. The housing authority estimated the damages to be in excess of $10,000, the report noted.

Thompson was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $20,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and from entering any premises owned or operated by the Potosi Housing Authority.

The charging document filed in the case states that Thompson was previously arrested in October for peeping into a neighbors window.

A criminal records search shows that in 2017, Thompson entered guilty pleas on two counts of passing bad checks in Washington County, receiving a sentence of 10 days in jail.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

