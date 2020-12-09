Man charged after allegedly firing a weapon at unwanted tenants

The report states that a deputy spoke with the male tenant, who said that he had an audio recording of the incident. The man played the recording for the deputy, and a loud audible sound could be heard, which he described as the gunshots. The woman also reported that Hughes was shooting at them. However, neither tenant reported seeing Hughes with the firearm.

The deputy made contact with Hughes, who denied shooting any firearm. He then reportedly gave the deputy verbal consent to search the residence. The deputy did not locate any guns during the initial search, according to the statement.

The report states Hughes also consented to the deputy reviewing his security camera footage and logged into the system for viewing. The deputy reports observing the male tenant picking up his phone and subjects in the video reacting to what appeared to be a startling sound, which was consistent with their statement.

It was also discovered that two other individuals were on the scene at the time of this incident, and they were identified.

Hughes was detained and escorted to the deputy's patrol vehicle. Once he was secured in the patrol vehicle, two deputies contacted Hughes' significant other inside the residence.