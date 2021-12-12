Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, crashing motorcycle into patrol car in September

An area man faces charges in St. Francois County after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit before crashing his motorcycle into a police car in September.

Kenneth Brittingham, 61, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, and first-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 19, a deputy saw a black Harley Davidson motorcycle on St. Francois Road at the intersection of St. Joachim in Terre Du Lac.

The deputy was reportedly familiar with the motorcycle and knew it belonged to Brittingham because of prior interactions with the man. The deputy also reported knowing Brittingham to have multiple previous convictions for driving while revoked/suspended since 2018.

The report states the deputy approached the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop for the license violation. Brittingham reportedly failed to pull over for the stop and proceeded to flee from the deputy.

During the pursuit, the report states Brittingham failed to maintain a single lane and drove into the oncoming traffic lanes on St. Francois Road. The deputy used his patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker to order the fleeing man to stop his vehicle, but he still did not obey, according to the statement.

After reportedly feigning an attempt to stop, Brittingham allegedly accelerated in another effort to evade the deputy but instead struck the patrol car with his motorcycle, causing a reported $995.20 in damages. The man was then taken into custody.

Criminal charges related to the alleged incident were filed recently, and a warrant was issued for Brittingham’s arrest. The man was arrested and booked at the St. Francois County Jail. His bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety.

If released on bail, Brittingham is prohibited from consuming alcohol or controlled substances unless lawfully prescribed and must comply with pre-trial monitoring service. The man’s bond conditions further prohibit him from operating a motor vehicle unless licensed to do so and require him to seek and maintain employment.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Brittingham is considered a prior and persistent offender and subject to a sentence of an extended term of imprisonment if found guilty of the charges.

Records show Brittingham has five previous convictions for driving while revoked, three of which he received in January 2020. The man has been convicted of multiple other crimes in the past, including tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of driving while intoxicated.

The man was due to appear in court last week for a confinement docket hearing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

