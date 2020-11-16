Man charged after allegedly fleeing police on scooter and crashing

An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorized scooter and crashing it in someone’s yard before briefly fleeing on foot last month in St. Francois County.
Shawn Berryhill, 27, was recently charged with resisting arrest for a felony, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and driving while revoked/suspended.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy saw Berryhill riding a motorized scooter past his patrol vehicle on Oct. 11, on Highway 221 near Route B in Doe Run.
The deputy reports he knew Berryhill had outstanding felony warrants and he stopped the man. The deputy advised Berryhill of the reason for the stop, and the man repeatedly failed to provide valid proof of financial responsibility during the stop.
The report states the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle and conducted a routine computer check, which revealed Berryhill’s operator’s license was revoked. The deputy also learned Berryhill had three warrants, including two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
When the deputy exited his patrol vehicle and approached Berryhill, the report said the man started the motorized scooter and fled from the deputy.
The deputy activated his emergency equipment and pursued the scooter.
The deputy reports seeing Berryhill drive the scooter into oncoming traffic and eventually crash in a property owner’s yard.
The report states that after the crash, Berryhill began to run but was apprehended a short time later.
Berryhill was booked at the St. Francois County Jail.
The criminal complaint filed by the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office requested Berryhill’s bond be set at $10,000; however, the court set the man’s bond at $5,000, cash or surety.
If released on bail, Berryhill must wear a GPS monitoring device. The special bond conditions further prohibit the man from operating a motor vehicle or leaving the state while released on bond.
According to court documents, Berryhill has three pending "driving while revoked" charges in three different counties: Washington, Reynolds, and St. Francois. Court records show he has failed to appear in court on the Washington and Reynolds county charges.
Records show the man was convicted in 2017 on two counts of second-degree domestic assault in St. Francois County Court. He has previously been convicted in Iron County of possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
