Man charged after allegedly fleeing police on scooter and crashing

The deputy activated his emergency equipment and pursued the scooter.

The deputy reports seeing Berryhill drive the scooter into oncoming traffic and eventually crash in a property owner’s yard.

The report states that after the crash, Berryhill began to run but was apprehended a short time later.

Berryhill was booked at the St. Francois County Jail.

The criminal complaint filed by the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office requested Berryhill’s bond be set at $10,000; however, the court set the man’s bond at $5,000, cash or surety.

If released on bail, Berryhill must wear a GPS monitoring device. The special bond conditions further prohibit the man from operating a motor vehicle or leaving the state while released on bond.

According to court documents, Berryhill has three pending "driving while revoked" charges in three different counties: Washington, Reynolds, and St. Francois. Court records show he has failed to appear in court on the Washington and Reynolds county charges.

Records show the man was convicted in 2017 on two counts of second-degree domestic assault in St. Francois County Court. He has previously been convicted in Iron County of possession of a controlled substance.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

