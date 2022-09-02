Man charged after allegedly pulling car jack from under vehicle with another man underneath during altercation

Felony charges have been filed against an area man after allegedly pulling an automotive jack out from under a vehicle while a man was working underneath the automobile. Police said the alleged incident happened during a reported confrontation.

James Robert Lake Jr., 31, of Potosi, was charged in Washington County this week with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Lake went to the address of a man, where they became engaged in a verbal altercation. The man at the residence was reportedly working on a vehicle when Lake showed up.

The report states that while the man was under a vehicle attempting to move a disconnected transmission into place, Lake pulled the jack used to support the transmission's weight, causing it to fall on the other man.

The man told police that he was pinned to the ground after the jack was pulled and said Lake continued his assault with a wooden dowel rod, according to the statement. The alleged victim reportedly recalled being hit up to two times.

The report states that police were able to document injuries on the back of the man's head and right shoulder blade. This incident was allegedly witnessed by three other individuals present at the time.

Lake was booked at the Washington County Jail on Saturday, and a $20,000 bond was set in the case. Lake posted the bond on Sunday and was released. While free on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

A review of Lake's criminal history showed the man has previous convictions for third-degree assault, stealing a motor vehicle, felony stealing, and first-degree trespassing.