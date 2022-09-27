Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at rehab facility

A St. Louis area man is in custody in St. Francois County this week after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at an area substance abuse rehab facility last week.

Taran Barker, 35, of St. Louis, was charged in St. Francois County Monday with one count of second-degree sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 25, a deputy was dispatched to Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health Aquinas Center on Highway 32 outside Farmington in reference to a sexual assault.

The report states a woman at the facility told police that Barker came into her room through her window at approximately 8:15 p.m. The woman reportedly said Barker shoved her, took off her pajama clothing, and engaged in a sex act.

The woman said she told Barker to stop and get out of her room multiple times, but he did not listen, according to the statement.

The report states a GPS tracking report for Barker showed him to be in the woman’s room at the time of the reported assault.

In an interview with investigators, the report states Barker admitted to performing the reported sex act on the woman. The man also allegedly admitted to hearing the woman saying “no” and “stop.”

Barker was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Sunday, and a $250,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, Barker is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

A judge further ordered the man to be confined to a residence if freed on bond, except for work, medical treatment/appointments, visits with his attorney, court appearances, and meeting with a bond supervisor.

A search of Barker’s criminal history showed previous convictions for felony offenses.

In 2014, records indicate Barker pleaded guilty to felony theft (stealing $500 or more) in St. Louis. He was given a suspended four-years prison sentence and placed on four years of supervised probation.

The man entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property in 2008 and was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, according to court filings.

Later, in 2008, documents show Barker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, for which he received a five-year prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised probation.