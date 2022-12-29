Man charged after allegedly shooting dealership vehicle

An area man faces felony charges this week after authorities say he discharged a shotgun multiple times into a vehicle at a local auto dealership.

Daniel J. Hill, 28, of Lesterville, has been charged in St. Francois County with unlawful use of a weapon (discharging into a building), first-degree property damage, and two counts of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, on Monday, a staff member at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road contacted an officer about two vehicles being damaged on the car dealer’s lot.

The staff member told police that on Saturday, he was assisting two customers who came to pick up a vehicle they had purchased when they noticed the two driver-side tires had been slashed.

The report states the officer reviewed surveillance footage of the business and saw a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe SUV pull into the car lot on Dec. 23.

The officer reported that a person, identified as Hill by the staff member, can be seen on the video exiting the vehicle and walking up to the business doors. The footage allegedly shows Hill kicking the door a few times and returning to his vehicle. The man can reportedly be seen retrieving a shotgun from the SUV and firing approximately eight rounds into the front of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax compact SUV. The security footage shows Hill returned to his vehicle, where he got a knife, and slashed the two driver-side tires of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, according to police.

The report states the man then left the auto dealer’s lot. Staff at the dealership reviewed the surveillance footage, identifying Hill as the person captured on video. Hill had reportedly purchased the 2012 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe from the dealership in August.

The dealership staff estimated the cost to repair the damaged vehicles to be more than $2,000, according to authorities.

Hill was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Wednesday. He remains in custody at the jail with a $50,000 cash or surety bond set in the case. The man made an initial court appearance on Thursday, where he waived arraignment and applied for a public defender. He is due in court again on Jan. 5 for a confined docket hearing.

A search of Hill’s criminal history showed he previously pleaded guilty in 2017 to theft/stealing in Reynolds County.