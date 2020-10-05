Man charged after allegedly wrestling with police under Big River bridge

A man faces charges this week after an alleged altercation with police under the Big River bridge just outside Desloge.

John P. Womble, 38, whose last known address is Park Hills, was charged in St. Francois County Monday with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing.

According to a probable-cause statement from St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was dispatched on Sept. 21 to St. Francois Memorial Park located at 6776 Vo-Tech Rd. for a report of trespassing in progress.

The deputy met with a woman at the cemetery who said that Womble was arrested for trespassing on Sept. 9, and reported that the man was back on the property.

The report states the deputy then walked to the area of Vo-Tech Road by the Big River bridge, between Desloge and Bonne Terre. He made contact with Womble who was in a tent under the bridge.

Womble reportedly told the deputy that he had been run off from the cemetery and he was just sleeping in the tent. The deputy then asked Womble about the phones that were left at the cemetery and the man reportedly said they were his phones and he wanted them back.