Man charged after allgedly chasing, shooting vehicle that knocked over his trash can

A Washington County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly chasing down a vehicle and shooting at it because the driver had knocked over his trash can. The man is also accused of injuring a woman by allegedly kicking in the door of a residence in searching for someone in the vehicle that reportedly hit his trash cans.

Kyle Joseph Coleman, 35, of Potosi, was charged in Washington County Wednesday with five counts of first-degree assault or attempt, five counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (shooting at a motor vehicle).

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Coleman began pursuing a vehicle occupied by four adults and a 4-year-old child after they reportedly knocked over his trash can while turning around in his driveway.

The report states Coleman followed the car onto Highway 21 and maneuvered in front of it in an attempt to make them stop on the highway. The driver of the pursued vehicle reportedly did not feel it was safe to stop and attempted to pass Coleman. As the driver tried to pass, Coleman allegedly fired a bullet from a gun in the direction of the fleeing car.

Police say the alleged victims were able to separate themselves from Coleman once they reached the city limits of Potosi. Authorities made contact with the alleged victims at a Potosi address and were able to retrieve the projectile out of the passenger door, according to the statement.

The report states the incident was initially reported to emergency dispatch by a motorist driving behind Coleman and the vehicle he had been chasing once they had turned onto Highway 21. The witnesses also reportedly managed to record video of the incident through Snapchat. Police obtained the video, and the witnesses who provided it said they had heard gunshots.

When reviewing the video, a deputy noted in his report that he could hear a loud pop and smoke coming from the truck, which was consistent with the alleged victims' and witness' statements.

After the incident, the report states that Coleman went to a residence outside Potosi once occupied by one of the men in the vehicle he had reportedly been chasing. Once Coleman was reportedly at the house, a woman at the home's front door attempted to close the door to avoid contact. When she closed the door, the report states Coleman kicked the door open with enough force to cause a laceration to the woman's right eyebrow. Coleman then reportedly left the address.

On Wednesday, the report states that Coleman contacted police and discussed the incident. Coleman reportedly told authorities that the subjects were messing around his property and he chased them onto Highway 21 but stopped at Old Highway 21.

That same day, a deputy reportedly went to Coleman's home asking the man about what had happened. The report states that Coleman told the deputy that he heard the dogs barking and stepped outside to find his trash can knocked over and a car leaving his driveway. He reportedly explained to the deputy that he got into his truck and began chasing the vehicle.

The deputy reports that Coleman said he did not follow the car onto Highway 21 and did not have any firearms with him. Coleman repeatedly denied shooting at the vehicle, according to the statement.

Coleman reportedly said that when he arrived at the residence outside of Potosi, a man answered the door with a shotgun, so he pushed the door at him in self-defense. When asked about his truck, the report states Coleman told police he left it at his boss' residence.

Coleman was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, and a $350,000 bond was set in the case.

The report states a search warrant for the truck was granted, and investigators collected a gunshot residue testing kit from the truck's cab. No other items of evidentiary value were located inside the motor vehicle, according to police.

A review of Coleman's criminal history showed prior convictions for third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault stemming from a purported physical altercation with his girlfriend.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Coleman is currently on probation for the fourth-degree domestic assault case. The man reportedly faces one year in jail if revoked his probation in the case is revoked.

The court filing notes that Coleman faces a potential sentence of 202 years in prison if convicted of the charges in the newly filed case.

