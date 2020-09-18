Man charged after August police pursuit

An area man has been charged this month with crimes related to an alleged high-speed pursuit that began on West Columbia Street in Farmington and ended in Doe Run late last month.
Keith Bryant, 39, of Doe Run, was charged in St. Francois County on Sept. 3 with resisting a stop by fleeing, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped Bryant, who was driving a silver Mazda 6, for operating the car without illuminated headlights on Aug. 24.
While running Bryant's name in his system, the deputy discovered that the man had an active warrant for failing to appear in court for a probation violation hearing.
After the deputy discovered the warrant, but before he could return to the vehicle to take Bryant into custody, the man fled the scene in the car.
The deputy then activated his lights and siren and began pursuing Bryant.
The report states that the fleeing man drove erratically, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph on Highway 221 while heading west into Doe Run.
Another St. Francois County deputy continued the chase after the first deputy terminated his pursuit of the car near Sherry's Quick Mart in Doe Run.
The deputy who initially stopped Bryant later responded with the other deputy, and other officers, to 2625 Maple St. in Doe Run, where the car was located.
According to the report, a witness stated he saw Bryant arrive at the address at a high rate of speed.
A warrant was then issued for Bryant’s arrest. The man was taken into custody Monday and booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond until he can be screened for pretrial release.
A search of his criminal history shows that Bryant has past convictions in St. Francois and Jefferson Counties. He has two prior convictions for stealing and three convictions for possession of controlled substances.
Bryant was convicted in November 2018 of distribution of a controlled substance. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in prison for the crime. He was placed on five years probation after serving 75 days shock incarceration. His probation is pending revocation after he failed to appear at a probation violation hearing late last year, according to court records.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
