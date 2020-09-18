Man charged after August police pursuit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An area man has been charged this month with crimes related to an alleged high-speed pursuit that began on West Columbia Street in Farmington and ended in Doe Run late last month.

Keith Bryant, 39, of Doe Run, was charged in St. Francois County on Sept. 3 with resisting a stop by fleeing, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped Bryant, who was driving a silver Mazda 6, for operating the car without illuminated headlights on Aug. 24.

While running Bryant's name in his system, the deputy discovered that the man had an active warrant for failing to appear in court for a probation violation hearing.

After the deputy discovered the warrant, but before he could return to the vehicle to take Bryant into custody, the man fled the scene in the car.

The deputy then activated his lights and siren and began pursuing Bryant.

The report states that the fleeing man drove erratically, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph on Highway 221 while heading west into Doe Run.