Man charged after firing automatic weapon in motel room

A St. Francois County man has been charged with possessing an automatic weapon while staying at a local motel.
Anthony Perez, 38, whose last known address is Red Cedar Lodge, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
According to the probable cause statement, deputies were dispatched to Red Cedar Lodge on June 24 to a report of shots fired.
Witnesses told deputies that Perez ran from his room toward the highway. Deputies were able to find and detain him near the motel.
His wife told deputies that Perez had become irate, leading her to go sit out in the truck to get away from him. She said she heard a gunshot and went inside to check on her children who were with him.
She said the children were hysterical and she argued with Perez about Perez’s actions which led her to attempt to physically remove the firearm from him. She said he then pointed the firearm down and fired another round.
Perez admitted to deputies that the firearm had discharged and could be found in the front room of the residence.
When deputies searched the room, they found loose bullets on a bed in the front room, along with a spent shell casing under the couch and a bullet hole entry. A firearm magazine containing .223 ammunition was found inside the residence.
Perez later told the deputies that the firearm was in the back room of the residence in a closet.
A deputy found a Batman backpack containing a firearm that had been broken down to fit inside the bag, along with firearm magazines containing ammunition.
The firearm was later identified as an Alien Armory AAT-15 fully automatic .223. A bulletproof vest was also found.
The probable cause statement states “the defendant poses: a danger … due to the facts and circumstances of this case along with the fact that he was found in possession of significant amount of ammo, a fully automatic assault rifle and bulletproof vest.”