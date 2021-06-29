Man charged after firing automatic weapon in motel room

A St. Francois County man has been charged with possessing an automatic weapon while staying at a local motel.

Anthony Perez, 38, whose last known address is Red Cedar Lodge, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, deputies were dispatched to Red Cedar Lodge on June 24 to a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told deputies that Perez ran from his room toward the highway. Deputies were able to find and detain him near the motel.

His wife told deputies that Perez had become irate, leading her to go sit out in the truck to get away from him. She said she heard a gunshot and went inside to check on her children who were with him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the children were hysterical and she argued with Perez about Perez’s actions which led her to attempt to physically remove the firearm from him. She said he then pointed the firearm down and fired another round.

Perez admitted to deputies that the firearm had discharged and could be found in the front room of the residence.