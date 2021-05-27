Man charged after multi-county pursuit involving several agencies

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle eventually ran off the roadway, crashing into a ditch and striking a mailbox in the area of Hopewell Road and Highway 8. The man then reportedly fled on foot into a heavily wooded area near Cresswell Road in Washington County.

Jacobsen said after the crash, the man got a ride to the St. Francois-Washington County line, where officers from Potosi responded along with Washington and St. Francois County deputies, members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities pursued Radford into St. Francois County, and after a lengthy search, he was taken into custody on the parole absconder warrant in the area of Harmon Road.

"He was taken into custody without any major incident," Jacobsen explained. "It just took a little while to locate him. He was hiding, and then he was back on foot again, and law enforcement observed him running across the road and were able to take him into custody."

Radford was transported to the Washington County Jail, and formal charges related to Tuesday's chase were filed on Thursday.