Man charged after pursuit, burglary

The deputy then got back into his vehicle, activated his emergency lights and sirens, and called the situation into dispatch. The deputy states that when Thompson was driving the truck in reverse down Butler Hill Road, he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into some scrap refrigerators on the side of the road, near other vehicles.

Thompson then allegedly exited the truck from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled into the woods.

Thompson was pursued on foot by the deputy, who was shouting multiple commands to stop running. Approximately 100 yards into the foot chase, Thompson reportedly fell to the ground after getting his foot caught in a fence. The man tried to free his foot, and the deputy commanded him to stop moving and to put his hands up before deploying his taser. The taser struck Thompson in the chest; however, he pulled the taser prongs out and started to flee on foot again.