Man charged after pursuit, burglary

A man is facing several charges in two separate Washington County cases involving an alleged burglary in December and an alleged police pursuit last week.
In the more recent case, James William Thompson, 34, is charged with felony resisting a lawful stop, resisting arrest, felony first-degree tampering, felony possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Charges Thompson faces relating to the alleged December incident include first-degree burglary and felony harassment.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on March 4, a deputy approached Thompson, who was blocking Butler Hill Road in a stolen 1999 Ford F250. The truck was facing the direction of the deputy’s patrol car. When he activated his emergency lights, Thompson reportedly put the truck into drive and accelerated at high speed.
Sheriff Zach Jacobsen arrived on the scene, positioning his vehicle to the left of the deputy’s vehicle, making it impossible for the truck to continue forward.
The deputy exited his vehicle, drew his service weapon, and pointed it at Thompson while giving him demands to put his hands up and stop the truck. The deputy reports that Thompson then put the truck in reverse and started to drive down Butler Hill Road, in reverse, at speeds close to 40 mph.
The deputy then got back into his vehicle, activated his emergency lights and sirens, and called the situation into dispatch. The deputy states that when Thompson was driving the truck in reverse down Butler Hill Road, he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into some scrap refrigerators on the side of the road, near other vehicles.
Thompson then allegedly exited the truck from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
Thompson was pursued on foot by the deputy, who was shouting multiple commands to stop running. Approximately 100 yards into the foot chase, Thompson reportedly fell to the ground after getting his foot caught in a fence. The man tried to free his foot, and the deputy commanded him to stop moving and to put his hands up before deploying his taser. The taser struck Thompson in the chest; however, he pulled the taser prongs out and started to flee on foot again.
The report states the chase continued for another 50 yards where the deputy was able to catch up to Thompson and strike him in the leg with his baton. Thompson yelled for the deputy to stop and started to run back toward the area where the truck was wrecked. The deputy again struck Thompson with the baton and was able to get him on his knees. He gave several commands for Thompson to get on his stomach, but he reportedly kept trying to get off of his knees. The deputy then tackled the man and forced his hands behind his back, placing him in handcuffs.
During a search of Thompson’s person, the deputy located a black container that contained three syringes with residue. A search of the truck turned up a half-gallon-size plastic bag with a white residue inside that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
During the altercation and pursuit, the deputy reportedly received more than 17 small lacerations to his right hand and forearm. He received a laceration an inch wide and 2 inches long on his left forearm, along with a 4-inch cut on his left bicep and tricep area.
The truck was reported stolen out of Arnold on Feb. 12. Thompson stated that he did not have a residence and was homeless, according to the statement. The criminal complaint filed Thursday lists an address for Thompson in Blackwell.
He was booked into the Washington County Jail, and a bond was set at $40,000.
Court records show that Thompson had no prior criminal history at the time of the incident. The first-degree burglary and felony harassment charges were filed in Washington County Monday.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, Washington County deputies located Thompson on Dec. 26, at a county residence on Dug Out Road. The homeowner — his grandmother — reported that he was trying to force his way inside.
The report states the woman was inside the home watching as Thompson attempted to gain entry, and she told him she did not want him in the house. Thompson reportedly pulled on the door to the point of breaking off the door handle.
He then allegedly attempted to kick in the door but was unable to break the door’s glass. The glass did fall out of the frame, and Thompson’s foot penetrated the perimeter of the residence, allowing his body partial entry.
Deputy’s reportedly found shoeprints on the door that matched the homeowner’s statement of what happened.
The woman also told police that while Thompson was attempting to force entry into the house, he was threatening to burn the house down and set fire to the woman’s vehicle.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com