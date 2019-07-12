{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged in storage shed burglary

House

 SFCSD

A Bonne Terre man is in trouble again after authorities say surveillance cameras caught him breaking into a storage unit. 

David House Jr., 30, has been charged with felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor property damage and trespass in the first degree, and two criminal infractions of trespass in the second degree. His bond was been set at $10,000.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, between May 30-31, House was captured on surveillance camera entering the property of BLB Storage in Farmington.

The court document states that surveillance footage shows a green Ford Freestyle entering the parking lot at which time House exits the vehicle and using a pair of bolt cutters, breaks into a storage unit.

The owner of the unit was advised of the break-in on June 3 and reported it to authorities on June 5. According to the owner, he could not see that anything was missing but everything appeared to have been rummaged through.

The report states that on June 5 after viewing the surveillance footage, the same officer saw a 2005 Green Ford Freestyle turn into the Farmington Walmart Supercenter. The license plates on the vehicle were reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

House was found to be driving the vehicle and had a female passenger. The report states that an inventory search of the vehicle revealed a pair of bolt cutters matching those from the surveillance video at the storage sheds.

In addition, the report states that House had previously been banned from all Walmart properties. On June 6, the Farmington officer spoke with the owner of BLB Storage who advised the officer that House was not a customer or lease holder and had no reason to be on the property. Additional storage unit break-ins in the Farmington area are being investigated.

House was charged with assault in 2008 and served five days in jail after pleading guilty. House pleaded guilty to forgery in 2015 and was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. House pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit or debit device in 2016 and received a five-year probation on a suspended execution of sentence.

In 2017, House pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and received an additional five-year probation, as well as an additional suspended execution of sentence. House was still on probation at the time of these new charges.

Coming soon: Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments