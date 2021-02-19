Man charged after shots allegedly fired during an altercation

A Washington County man faces charges after allegedly firing gunshots into a house and a vehicle during a domestic dispute earlier this week.
Christopher H. Parks, 28, of Caledonia, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Parks was involved in a verbal altercation with his father on Monday at their shared residence on Drew Road.
During the confrontation, the report states that Parks caused significant damage to the other man's residence and automobile.
Parks reportedly discharged multiple rounds into the kitchen wall with a Remington .308 cal. rifle. He also allegedly fired one round into the front passenger fender of his father's 2005 Ford Escape.
Parks was located walking in the area of Roy's Convenience Store in Belgrade, and a deputy reports that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had a nearly empty bottle of vodka.
The report states that after Parks was advised of his Miranda Rights, he admitted to shooting the vehicle "because it wasn't a Camaro."
Officers searched the man and reportedly found three spent .308 cal. rounds that were located in the front left pocket of Parks' coat.
The alleged victim gave a verbal statement to law enforcement on the scene. He told police that Parks is mentally unstable and unpredictable, according to the statement.
The man was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the Washington County Jail. A $75,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.
If released on bond, the court ordered that Parks is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and is not allowed on the man's property. The court also ordered Parks not to possess a firearm while the case against him is pending.
A review of Parks' criminal history indicates he has been charged in the past with leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of third-degree domestic assault, and fourth-degree domestic assault. Parks is currently on probation, according to court filings.
An initial arraignment on the newly filed charges was scheduled for Thursday in Washington County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com