Man charged after shots allegedly fired during an altercation

A Washington County man faces charges after allegedly firing gunshots into a house and a vehicle during a domestic dispute earlier this week.

Christopher H. Parks, 28, of Caledonia, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Parks was involved in a verbal altercation with his father on Monday at their shared residence on Drew Road.

During the confrontation, the report states that Parks caused significant damage to the other man's residence and automobile.

Parks reportedly discharged multiple rounds into the kitchen wall with a Remington .308 cal. rifle. He also allegedly fired one round into the front passenger fender of his father's 2005 Ford Escape.

Parks was located walking in the area of Roy's Convenience Store in Belgrade, and a deputy reports that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had a nearly empty bottle of vodka.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states that after Parks was advised of his Miranda Rights, he admitted to shooting the vehicle "because it wasn't a Camaro."