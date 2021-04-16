Man charged after Ste. Gen officer hit by Molotov cocktail

All witnesses said that Unverferth repeatedly pleaded and warned Heise to drop the fire bomb. One witness said Heise was threatening the officer and calling the officer a “pig.”

Two of his family members reportedly assisted the officer in putting out the flames with water and helping him to stand.

A city officer told the sheriff’s department that his department had previously received calls about Heise making death threats to his family on March 11, as well as being a public nuisance in the neighborhood with his "noisy motorcycle" on April 13.

The report states on Friday, family members confirmed Heise had threatened their lives and had been “homicidal and suicidal.”

Police Chief Eric Bennett said his officer suffered burns to his arms, legs and torso. He rolled on the ground to try to put out the flames and an outdoor water faucet helped extinguish the flames, too.

He said the suspect was outside his parents' home, holding the lit Molotov cocktail, which was a bottle filled with a flammable liquid. He threw it at the officer who had gone to St. Jude Drive for a disturbance call, Bennett said.