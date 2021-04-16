Man charged after Ste. Gen officer hit by Molotov cocktail

A Ste. Genevieve police officer suffered serious burns early Friday when a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire, the city's police chief said.
On Friday afternoon, Tyson Paul Heise, 35, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is accused of assaulting Ste. Genevieve Officer Pete Unverferth "by use of a fire bomb, otherwise known as a Molotov cocktail."
According to the probable cause statement from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, Unverferth was hospitalized with serious burns and flown by helicopter from Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital to a burn unit at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation at the request of Ste. Genevieve Police Department. The report states police obtained video of the incident from the suspect’s parents who had remained inside the residence.
The report states the officer had responded to a noise disturbance at 228 St. Jude Drive in Ste. Genevieve at 12:56 a.m. Friday.
Witnesses told investigators that when Officer Unverferth made contact with Heise’s sister, Heise appeared in the driveway and confronted him with a burning bottle.
The suspect’s sister said she was attempting to physically stop Heise when the officer was fire bombed and the officer’s Taser was activated.
All witnesses said that Unverferth repeatedly pleaded and warned Heise to drop the fire bomb. One witness said Heise was threatening the officer and calling the officer a “pig.”
Two of his family members reportedly assisted the officer in putting out the flames with water and helping him to stand.
A city officer told the sheriff’s department that his department had previously received calls about Heise making death threats to his family on March 11, as well as being a public nuisance in the neighborhood with his "noisy motorcycle" on April 13.
The report states on Friday, family members confirmed Heise had threatened their lives and had been “homicidal and suicidal.”
Police Chief Eric Bennett said his officer suffered burns to his arms, legs and torso. He rolled on the ground to try to put out the flames and an outdoor water faucet helped extinguish the flames, too.
He said the suspect was outside his parents' home, holding the lit Molotov cocktail, which was a bottle filled with a flammable liquid. He threw it at the officer who had gone to St. Jude Drive for a disturbance call, Bennett said.
"As soon as he got there he was met with the suspect who had a lit Molotov cocktail in his hand," Bennett said. "The officer ordered him to drop it."
The man refused.
At one point, the officer used his Taser on the man, "but it was ineffective," the chief added.
The man tossed the Molotov cocktail at the officer, and the bottle broke on his arm. "It burned his arms pretty badly and his legs and torso," the chief said. "He had substantial burns."
Bennett said, "He stopped, dropped and rolled and there was a water (spigot) on the scene of the suspect's parents' house, and the family was trying to render aid."
Bennett said the officer is expected to recover. Because of COVID restrictions, the chief hadn't been able to see the officer in the hospital, but the officer's wife is with him and he is conscious and alert, Bennett said.
He said the officer was in his 30s and has been on the department on and off for at least 12 years.
The department does not have body cameras for its officers, but the patrol cars are equipped with dashboard cameras. However, the camera wasn't turned on because the peace disturbance was a low priority call.