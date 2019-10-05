Man charged after two separate incidents in Wash Co.

A man from Washington County is facing several charges in connection with two separate incidents.
Scott Granger, 32, of Cadet, has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, tampering in the first degree, and two drug-related misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause statement by Lt. Randall Martin of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 28, Granger reportedly entered the residence of a woman on Old Prairie Road in Cadet. The woman reported to Martin that Granger used a key that was located in her vehicle to gain entry to her residence. The woman stated that after entering the residence, Granger came to her bedroom, held her down on the bed and struck her multiple times in the back of the head and arms. He then grabbed the victim's phone and left the residence, fleeing into a wooded area, according to the statement.
While with the victim, Martin stated that he was able to observe bruising to the back of her neck and the woman also had scratches on both of her arms.
It was just two days later, on Monday, that Granger came in contact with authorities.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. Takiesha Rice of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, she was advised by dispatch that Granger had left a motorcycle in front of a residence on Shadow Drive in Cadet. The homeowner reportedly advised dispatch that the man had gotten into a blue SUV with handicap plates and was fleeing the scene. The homeowner then gave dispatch VIN information from the motorcycle and the information provided showed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Maryland Heights.
While Rice was en route to the scene, the man returned and attempted to take the motorcycle but when it wouldn't start, he attempted to hide it in the weeds and fled the scene in the SUV, according to the statement.
Rice located the SUV at the intersection of Meadow Drive and Highway E and sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle was Granger. When Rice made contact, Granger stated that he had a firearm beside him in his backpack. Rice asked the defendant to step out of the vehicle where he was then placed in handcuffs and advised he was being arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle. Granger stated that the motorcycle was not stolen and belonged to him but that he did not have a title and didn’t remember the name of the person he got it from, according to the statement.
Rice reportedly advised Granger that the license plate he had placed on the motorcycle was just a piece of paper and not a valid plate to which he reportedly stated that he already knew that.
As Granger was being led back toward the patrol vehicle, he said he also had some marijuana that he had kicked under the passenger seat. He said that it all belonged to him and the other two occupants did not even know it was in the vehicle. While retrieving the firearm from the backpack, Rice located two small pipes with marijuana residue inside, according to the statement.
Granger was then transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on several charges in the two separate cases. He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond in the first case and a $20,000 cash or surety bond in the second case.
According to court records, Granger was on bond for a pending third-degree assault charge he received last year and has failed to appear in court four times in prior cases.
If convicted of the burglary, Granger could face between five and 15 years in prison. If convicted of the tampering charge, the man could face between two and seven years behind bars.
