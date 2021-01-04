Man charged following alleged Christmas Day shooting

A man faces charges in Washington County after allegedly shooting another man he thought had been trespassing on his property.

Michael Mester, 63, of Richwoods, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Mester saw a man traveling westbound on Highway 47 riding a 2008 Polaris 500 ATV on Christmas day.

The report states that Mester pursued the man in his pickup truck. Mester reportedly caught up to the man and pulled his truck in front of the man's ATV, stopping him on Highway 47.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once stopped, the report indicates that Mester allegedly brandished a firearm, pointing it at the man stating, "I should kill you for trespassing on my property." He then reportedly discharged his firearm, striking the man in the left leg.

According to the statement, the bullet went into the man's left leg, on his left side, and exited through the back of his thigh. The investigating deputy reports that a spent bullet casing and the spent bullet projectile were both located on Highway 47 in the area where the alleged shooting occurred.