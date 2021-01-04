Man charged following alleged Christmas Day shooting

A man faces charges in Washington County after allegedly shooting another man he thought had been trespassing on his property.
Michael Mester, 63, of Richwoods, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Mester saw a man traveling westbound on Highway 47 riding a 2008 Polaris 500 ATV on Christmas day.
The report states that Mester pursued the man in his pickup truck. Mester reportedly caught up to the man and pulled his truck in front of the man's ATV, stopping him on Highway 47.
Once stopped, the report indicates that Mester allegedly brandished a firearm, pointing it at the man stating, "I should kill you for trespassing on my property." He then reportedly discharged his firearm, striking the man in the left leg.
According to the statement, the bullet went into the man's left leg, on his left side, and exited through the back of his thigh. The investigating deputy reports that a spent bullet casing and the spent bullet projectile were both located on Highway 47 in the area where the alleged shooting occurred.
The sheriff's office was provided an audio recording from the alleged victim's brother, who reportedly called Mester after the incident. A deputy listened to the recording and recalled that the man asked Mester if he shot his brother in the leg during the phone conversation, to which Mester stated, "and." The man then asked Mester if his brother was trespassing, and he said, "yes."
The deputy reports that later in the audio conversation, Mester admitted to shooting a man on a blue four-wheeler in the middle of the road.
Mester was booked at the Washington County Jail on Wednesday, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. The man has since posted the bond amount in full and was released, according to court records.
While released on bond, the court ordered that Mester have no contact with the alleged victim and is prohibited from using firearms. Court records indicate that Mester has no prior criminal history.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com