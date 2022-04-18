Man charged following alleged motorcycle pursuit last week

A man faces felony charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit riding a stolen motorcycle in Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre last week.

Joseph Paul Lewis, 22, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, third-degree assault -special victim (police K9), first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and two traffic offenses.

According to information released by the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, a deputy assigned to the Terre Du Lac division was conducting patrol duties when he observed a motorcycle enter the lake area. The deputy reportedly noted the motorcycle had no rear taillight and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the bike. The man operating the motorcycle, identified as Lewis, then began to flee from the deputy, and a pursuit was initiated, according to authorities.

The motorcycle fled south on Highway 47 into Bonne Terre, police said. During the pursuit, Lewis reportedly laid the bike down and began to flee on foot. Additional deputies, including a St. Francois County K-9 unit, joined the foot pursuit and the subject was taken into custody with the assistance of K9 Kay, the department reports.

During the post pursuit investigation, deputies reportedly recovered a .22 caliber revolver. Deputies also learned the motorcycle had been stolen from Desloge approximately two weeks before its recovery. Deputies noticed the catalytic converter from the motorcycle had been cut away. Additionally, deputies reportedly recovered a reciprocating saw, which investigators believed was used to cut the converter from the motorcycle.

After being medically cleared and fit for confinement, the man was taken to the St. Francois County Detention Center, where deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia from the suspect.

“The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Bonne Terre Police Department and the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney for their assistance with this case,” the department said in their social media post. “Additional charges will likely follow for Lewis.

“The keen eye of the Terre Du Lac Deputy likely saved other St. Francois County residents the anguish of replacing catalytic converters or their entire vehicle,” the department added.

Court records indicate that Lewis has a pending St. Francois County case in which he is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree property damage, and one count of stealing $750 or more stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in February 2020. A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.

Records further show a separate pending St. Francois County case where Lewis faces a charge of receiving stolen property from March 2021. The case is currently scheduled to go before a jury on Aug. 30-31.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

