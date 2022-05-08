Man charged following alleged pursuit in the Bonne Terre area

A man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after an alleged vehicle pursuit last month began on Highway K outside Bonne Terre and reportedly ended on foot with a police dog off of Old Bonne Terre Road.

Jayson L. Hambrick, 41, of Bonne Terre, was charged with resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault on a police animal, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and driving while revoked/suspended.

A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states that on April 17, a deputy was patrolling eastbound Highway K, west of David Road, when he saw a westbound black and red Ford Ranger crossing the center line and almost hitting the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The report states the deputy activated emergency lights and siren, trying to stop the truck, but the driver accelerated, reaching speeds of more than 90 mph. The deputy reported the driver, later identified as Hambrick, ran a red light and was seen swerving erratically as he fled the stop.

The fleeing man reportedly drove through the gate of Missouri Lime Rock Quarry and, in an apparent attempt to evade spike strips set up near Big River bridge, went down an embankment, where the truck was disabled.

The report states Hambrick attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot. Ultimately, the police K-9 partner Kai was used to apprehend the man, a short struggle reportedly ensued, and he tried to strike the dog.

Police searched Hambrick and allegedly found a small bag of a rock crystal substance. The report states the substance would be sent to the lab for further testing. Deputies searched the truck and reportedly recovered a Lorcin .380 pistol between the console and passenger seat.

The report notes Hambrick is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

Hambrick was booked at the St. Francois County jail, and a $20,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring.

A search of Hambrick's criminal history showed multiple convictions in St. Francois and Iron counties. Court records indicate he has been convicted of at least 24 offenses, including three counts of DWI and six counts of driving while revoked/suspended. Hambrick also has past convictions of third-degree assault, forgery, failing to pay child support, passing a bad check, and miscellaneous traffic violations.

An initial appearance in Hambrick's newly-filed case was held, where he waived formal arraignment. The man was due in court again for a confined docket hearing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

