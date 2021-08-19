Man charged following child porn investigation

Fortenberry was contacted on Wednesday and interviewed about the reports from Snapchat and Dropbox.

Tthe report states that during the interview the man admitted to trading child pornography files through his Dropbox account. Fortenberry also admitted to soliciting photographs depicting nude female children, whom he believed to be under the age of 16, through Snapchat.

Fortenberry viewed still images taken from the videos inside his Dropbox account and verified they were his, according to authorities.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states that the photos depicted juvenile females ranging in ages from approximately 5-7 years old.

Fortenberry was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $150,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Fortenberry must comply with pre-trial monitoring.

The probable cause statement filed in this case explains that this investigation is just beginning and it is possible more charges will be filed.

The court document also notes that Fortenberry's residence is located within sight distance from the Desloge City Park Swimming Pool, a public church, and a public elementary school playground.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

