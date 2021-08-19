Man charged following child porn investigation

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) investigation has led to charges filed this week against an area man alleged to have possessed sexually explicit images and video of children.
Collin Thomas Fortenberry, 24, of Desloge, was charged in St. Francois County on Thursday with three counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a probable cause statement from the DDCC, on June 26, Snapchat Inc. notified Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigators that a Snapchat user had distributed four images and one video of child pornography through their application. The social media company provided authorities with the user's IP address.
On Aug. 9, Dropbox Inc. reportedly notified MSHP investigators that user "Collin Fortenberry" had uploaded three videos depicting child pornography to his personal storage account.
Using public records, the report states that investigators determined the suspect IP address was registered to Charter Communications.
A search warrant was issued through the St. Francois County Circuit Court, and Charter provided the name and address of the customer associated with the suspect IP address. It was not registered to Fortenberry but rather to another man living in Desloge.
Further investigation reportedly revealed that Fortenberry had previously lived at the Charter account holder's house, and his date of birth matched the one listed in the Snapchat user information.
Fortenberry was contacted on Wednesday and interviewed about the reports from Snapchat and Dropbox.
Tthe report states that during the interview the man admitted to trading child pornography files through his Dropbox account. Fortenberry also admitted to soliciting photographs depicting nude female children, whom he believed to be under the age of 16, through Snapchat.
Fortenberry viewed still images taken from the videos inside his Dropbox account and verified they were his, according to authorities.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states that the photos depicted juvenile females ranging in ages from approximately 5-7 years old.
Fortenberry was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $150,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Fortenberry must comply with pre-trial monitoring.
The probable cause statement filed in this case explains that this investigation is just beginning and it is possible more charges will be filed.
The court document also notes that Fortenberry's residence is located within sight distance from the Desloge City Park Swimming Pool, a public church, and a public elementary school playground.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com