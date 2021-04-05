 Skip to main content
Man charged following February shooting outside Farmington
Adam Rulo

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

An area man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after allegedly shooting another man in February.

Adam Rulo, 19, of Park Hills, was charged on Wednesday with first-degree assault (serious physical injury or special victim) and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Rulo reportedly shot a man on Feb. 17 at a location on Route DD, south of Farmington.

The bullet reportedly hit the alleged victim in his stomach area and lodge near the man's spine.

The report states that doctors are unable to remove the bullet from the man's body due to its location. The lodged projectile now reportedly prevents the man from engaging in any sporting activities.

Rulo was booked on the charges at the St. Francois County Jail on Thursday, where he remains in custody without bond. The man is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for an initial appearance in the case.

Court records show that Rulo has a previous conviction of fourth-degree assault in St. Francois County stemming from a 2019 incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a suspended sentence of two years of unsupervised probation.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

