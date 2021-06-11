Man charged following Wash Co. pursuit

A man faces charges in Washington County related to a police pursuit in the Potosi area last week.
Shawn Dale Nett, 45, of Potosi, has been charged with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of a firearm, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on June 4, a deputy saw Nett driving a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit and pulling out in front of oncoming traffic on High Street as he turned onto Police Plaza.
As the man turned on to Police Plaza, the deputy was reportedly able to see him fully, describing him as a male with a long gray goatee and short gray hair. The deputy activated the patrol car's emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the report states Nett failed to yield for the stop.
After running a stop sign at Police Plaza and Jefferson Street, Nett reportedly headed west on Jefferson Street. The man ran another stop sign posted at Jefferson Street and South Mine Street and headed south on Mine Street, according to the report.
As the pursuit approached the intersection of Trojan Drive and South Mine Street, the deputy reportedly observed Nett throwing items from the driver's window. The man drove at a high rate of speed onto Minnow Road, failing to maintain a single lane.
The report states Nett drove into Lakeview Estates, where he traveled off the roadway and then back on to the road, making a 180-degree turn, and heading back toward the City of Potosi on Minnow Road.
While on Minnow Road, the report states Nett ran a 2017 Chevy pickup truck off the road, causing damage to the paint and mirror of the vehicle.
Nett reportedly traveled back into Potosi, crossing Jefferson Street and failing to stop at the posted stop sign at High and South Mine Streets. The driver traveled west on High Street, reportedly running several more vehicles off the road. Due to the nature of the fleeing man's driving, the pursuit was terminated for fear he would strike another motorist.
Police located the man after a license plate was obtained from the pursuit and the vehicle returned to a woman who lives with Nett on Citadel Drive. Nett was taken into custody at the residence on Saturday.
The female said the defendant did leave the residence the previous day in her vehicle.
After being detained, Nett, a convicted felon, was allegedly found to be in possession of a Ruger .357 cal. pistol. The deputy reports the pistol's serial number was listed in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System as a lost gun out of Laclede County Sheriff's Office.
Nett was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was initially set in the case. However, during a hearing on Wednesday, the court reduced the man's bond to $35,000 cash, surety, or property.
A search of Nett's criminal history showed he has multiple prior felonies for stealing, second-degree assault, and possession of a controlled substance. The charging documents in this case state that Nett is considered a persistent felony offender. The criminal complaint notes the man has other prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and violation of an order of protection.
