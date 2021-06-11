Man charged following Wash Co. pursuit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states Nett drove into Lakeview Estates, where he traveled off the roadway and then back on to the road, making a 180-degree turn, and heading back toward the City of Potosi on Minnow Road.

While on Minnow Road, the report states Nett ran a 2017 Chevy pickup truck off the road, causing damage to the paint and mirror of the vehicle.

Nett reportedly traveled back into Potosi, crossing Jefferson Street and failing to stop at the posted stop sign at High and South Mine Streets. The driver traveled west on High Street, reportedly running several more vehicles off the road. Due to the nature of the fleeing man's driving, the pursuit was terminated for fear he would strike another motorist.

Police located the man after a license plate was obtained from the pursuit and the vehicle returned to a woman who lives with Nett on Citadel Drive. Nett was taken into custody at the residence on Saturday.

The female said the defendant did leave the residence the previous day in her vehicle.

After being detained, Nett, a convicted felon, was allegedly found to be in possession of a Ruger .357 cal. pistol. The deputy reports the pistol's serial number was listed in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System as a lost gun out of Laclede County Sheriff's Office.