Man charged for allegedly hot bike, meth and guns

A man faces several felony charges in Washington County after police allegedly found him in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen motorcycle, drug paraphernalia, and five firearms as a felon.

Robert A. Rogers, 38, of De Soto, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), and five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy went to a Washington County residence on March 29. When the deputy pulled up to the address, he reportedly saw a man shutting the garage door and another man sitting in the passenger's seat of a vehicle in front of the garage.

The report states the deputy identified the man in the vehicle, who has not been charged, and noticed a large, glass smoking device between his legs. The smoking device reportedly later tested positive for methamphetamine.

After knocking on the side door of the garage, the deputy reports making contact with a man who identified himself as Rogers. The deputy asked Rogers if he had any weapons on him during the investigation, and the man removed a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance from his right pocket, according to police. The white substance was reportedly determined to be 12 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the probable cause statement, Rogers informed the deputy that he was living in a camper located on the property.

The deputy reportedly received consent from the property owner to search the garage and then found and recovered a stolen motorcycle. The report stated the property owner told the deputy they saw Rogers put the motorcycle in the garage.

The deputy reportedly obtained consent from Rogers to search his camper on the property. The search of the camper allegedly yielded five firearms, three of which were said to have been loaded. Records show Rogers is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. During the search, authorities also found several drug paraphernalia smoking devices and two measuring scales in the camper, according to the statement.

The deputy noted that the camper door had been secured with a padlock, and Rogers reportedly had the key to the lock.

Rogers was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case. The man posted the bond and was released on bail.

Court records show Rogers has multiple convictions for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Filings indicate the man is currently on probation in St. Francois County for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states Rogers has numerous arrests and charges for resisting arrest and is considered a persistent drug offender and persistent felony offender.

The court filings note Rogers faces a potential sentence of 82 years in prison if convicted of the newly-filed charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

