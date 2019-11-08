{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged in assault against mother

Burgess

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A Farmington man is facing felony charges following an alleged incident that occurred Monday involving his mother.

William Burgess, 38, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, and second-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer Travis Huggins of the Farmington Police Department, the officer responded to a residence on Kiesha Lane in Farmington for reports of a domestic assault.

When the officer arrived, he came into contact with Burgess' mother who stated that her son began threatening her. She stated that she hid in her den, behind a locked door, but Burgess kicked through her door. She told police that he came into the den and started striking her as he was choking her at the same time.

Burgess then reportedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor while choking her. Once his mother was on the floor, Burgess continued to strike her while also choking her. The woman said that Burgess was saying he was going to kill her during the attack.

The woman stated that she was able to convince Burgess to stop striking her, but he would not let her up and would not let her leave the room. She stated that he kept asking her if she was going to call the police and would not let her move. She reported to police that she was stayed in the den for 30 to 45 minutes and could not leave for fear that Burgess would start striking her again and would kill her.

The officer stated in his report that he observed redness to the left side of the victim’s neck that corroborated the attack.

On Tuesday, Burgess was booked into the St. Francois County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. If Burgess posts bond, he is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and prohibited from having contact with the victim in this case.

Burgess has a criminal history that includes domestic assault and violating an order of protection. Additionally, he had recently been released from prison when this incident occurred.

If convicted of the charges, Burgess could face between five and 15 years in prison.

