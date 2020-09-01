Man charged in connection with weekend stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An area man is facing felony charges in St. Francois County after allegedly stabbing a man over the weekend.

Matthew Sisson, 29, of Bonne Terre, was charged Monday with one count of first-degree assault/serious physical injury and one count of armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Sisson stabbed another man three times in his arm and chest at an RV resort park outside Bonne Terre Saturday.

The report states that a deputy located Sisson at the scene of the alleged assault on Berry Road. The deputy reports that Sisson's clothing was soiled with apparent blood and the man had a laceration on his right hand.

The report states Sisson told the deputy that the knife was in a camper trailer. The deputy informed Sisson that the man who had been stabbed was being airlifted to another hospital and he spontaneously stated, “I don't remember stabbing him, I've been drinking.”

The deputy then obtained written consent to search the camper trailer from the owner and located a knife that police believe to be the knife Sisson used to stab the alleged victim.