Man charged in connection with weekend stabbing

An area man is facing felony charges in St. Francois County after allegedly stabbing a man over the weekend.
Matthew Sisson, 29, of Bonne Terre, was charged Monday with one count of first-degree assault/serious physical injury and one count of armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Sisson stabbed another man three times in his arm and chest at an RV resort park outside Bonne Terre Saturday.
The report states that a deputy located Sisson at the scene of the alleged assault on Berry Road. The deputy reports that Sisson's clothing was soiled with apparent blood and the man had a laceration on his right hand.
The report states Sisson told the deputy that the knife was in a camper trailer. The deputy informed Sisson that the man who had been stabbed was being airlifted to another hospital and he spontaneously stated, “I don't remember stabbing him, I've been drinking.”
The deputy then obtained written consent to search the camper trailer from the owner and located a knife that police believe to be the knife Sisson used to stab the alleged victim.
Sisson was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Sisson is prohibited from possessing knives or firearms and is also ordered not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages.
Court records indicate Sisson was convicted in May 2014 of DWI in Jefferson County. The man also has a pending stealing charge out of Jefferson County.
If convicted of the charges filed Monday in St. Francois County, Sisson could face up to 30 years, or life, in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
