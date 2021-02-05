Man charged in four cases of tampering with vehicles

Multiple criminal cases were filed this week in Washington County involving a man accused of stealing or attempting to steal vehicles throughout the Potosi area last week.
Damion Michael Busby, 28, of Potosi, faces six charges in four separate cases, including four counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.
According to probable cause statements from the Potosi Police Department, Busby was reportedly walking in the area of Depot Street Thursday when he noticed an unlocked 1999 Dodge pickup truck parked at Potosi Oil & Lube.
The report states that Busby got inside the unlocked truck and pulled out the ignition tumbler using a screwdriver to start the vehicle. He then reportedly drove the stolen truck to a residence in the Potosi Lake Subdivision, where he parked it in the front yard and left it there.
A separate police report states that Busby stole a 1997 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, valued at $3,000. The report says Busby forced his way into the truck, where he again used a screwdriver to start the vehicle and flee the scene.
On Friday, a report states an officer observed the truck depart from an address on Cheryl Drive. The officer trailed the vehicle onto a parking lot, also located on Cheryl Drive, where it came to a rest.
The officer reports that Busby displayed his hands out the front driver's window once the truck stopped, indicating a submissive demeanor. The man exited the stolen vehicle and was subsequently arrested.
Once in custody, the man reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.
During the interview, Busby also reportedly admitted to trying to steal a vehicle at the Red Wing Shoe Factory on Thursday.
According to a report filed from the incident, Busby located an unlocked 1996 Dodge Ram truck at the Red Wing Factory parking lot on Redwing Drive. The man then allegedly broke out the ignition by using a steel knife in an attempt to start the vehicle and steal it.
The report states that Busby was not successful in his attempts and left the parking lot on foot. The damage caused to the truck was estimated at $40, according to documents.
Busby was booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday following the police interview. The court set Busby's bond at $25,000 in two of the four cases. His bond was set at $30,000 and $25,000 in the other two cases filed this week.
A review of the man's criminal history shows that he is a convicted felon currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance and distribution/delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance.
Court documents indicated that the Washington County Sheriff's Office has previously arrested Busby for three separate instances of tampering with a motor vehicle. The man has also been arrested in Washington County for multiple other offenses, including second-degree assault, felony stealing, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Busby was arrested in 2014 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for distribution/delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, and again in 2015, according to records.
