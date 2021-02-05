Man charged in four cases of tampering with vehicles

The officer reports that Busby displayed his hands out the front driver's window once the truck stopped, indicating a submissive demeanor. The man exited the stolen vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once in custody, the man reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.

During the interview, Busby also reportedly admitted to trying to steal a vehicle at the Red Wing Shoe Factory on Thursday.

According to a report filed from the incident, Busby located an unlocked 1996 Dodge Ram truck at the Red Wing Factory parking lot on Redwing Drive. The man then allegedly broke out the ignition by using a steel knife in an attempt to start the vehicle and steal it.

The report states that Busby was not successful in his attempts and left the parking lot on foot. The damage caused to the truck was estimated at $40, according to documents.

Busby was booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday following the police interview. The court set Busby's bond at $25,000 in two of the four cases. His bond was set at $30,000 and $25,000 in the other two cases filed this week.