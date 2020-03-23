Man charged in pipe wrench assault

A man is facing serious charges following an altercation that allegedly occurred earlier this month in Washington County east of Potosi.
Kenneth Wayne Bailey Jr., 19, of Potosi, was charged Thursday with the class A felony of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bailey was located at a property on Springtown Road. A shed on the property was being lived in by a woman who had two guests visiting when Bailey arrived.
The deputy states in his report that when he first arrived on the scene, he thought Bailey was the victim of an assault due to injuries on his hands and ear. When Bailey was asked what had happened, he told the deputy that he was there to confront one of the woman’s guests. He then stated that an unidentified man ran out of the residence and attacked him.
Bailey stated the man grabbed an arrow and attempted to stab him, so he hit the man with a pipe wrench. He said several of his family members saw the altercation and could verify his story, which they reportedly did through police statement forms.
The deputy then made contact with the individuals inside the shed. One of the men visiting the woman told the deputy that a male came to the shed, attempting to gain entry with a pipe wrench and was screaming and irate. He reported going outside to see what the issue was and said the male started throwing punches at him. He then stated he was on the ground and the male hit him in the head with the pipe wrench.
There were markings on the man’s face above his eye, consistent with being struck in the head.
In the back of an ambulance, the deputy made contact with the woman. The deputy states the woman had what appeared to be a broken middle finger, which she said was injured as she attempted to break up the fight.
According to the statement, the deputy spoke with Bailey a second time, and he allegedly changed his story, stating that the man came out of the shed in an aggressive manner, so he threw the first punch at the man. Bailey also reportedly said the man was partially on the ground, so he hit him with the pipe wrench before the man attempted to stab him with an arrow.
The woman was transported by EMS to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The man said he was going to seek treatment through private conveyance.
The deputy noted in his report that while speaking with Bailey, he talked about moving back to the area from Florida to be with his dad before he was sentenced in court. He then stated he would be moving away now that his dad had been locked up.
Also noted in the deputy’s report is that, since Bailey's family members made the same statement that he originally made, the deputy did not believe the family members actually witnessed the incident but instead thought they were stating what Bailey had told them.
Bailey was booked into the Washington County Jail and his bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or property. If released on bond, Bailey is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
