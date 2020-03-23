Man charged in pipe wrench assault

A man is facing serious charges following an altercation that allegedly occurred earlier this month in Washington County east of Potosi.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey Jr., 19, of Potosi, was charged Thursday with the class A felony of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bailey was located at a property on Springtown Road. A shed on the property was being lived in by a woman who had two guests visiting when Bailey arrived.

The deputy states in his report that when he first arrived on the scene, he thought Bailey was the victim of an assault due to injuries on his hands and ear. When Bailey was asked what had happened, he told the deputy that he was there to confront one of the woman’s guests. He then stated that an unidentified man ran out of the residence and attacked him.

Bailey stated the man grabbed an arrow and attempted to stab him, so he hit the man with a pipe wrench. He said several of his family members saw the altercation and could verify his story, which they reportedly did through police statement forms.