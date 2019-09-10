Man charged in two auto thefts

A man has been charged with several felonies in two separate cases after allegedly stealing two vehicles in Washington County.
Brandon Paul Dean, 29, of Eldon, was charged Wednesday, in one case, with first-degree burglary, felony stealing, first-degree property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. In another case, Dean is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony, and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
The first set of charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred at a private residence in Mineral Point.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Cody Winder of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Dean entered the garage of a house on Springtown Road in Mineral Point while the homeowner was inside.
While inside the garage, Dean reportedly stole a 2014 Ford F150. The victim reported witnessing Dean enter his garage without permission and start the truck. The victim then attempted to make contact with Dean while he was inside the truck but Dean reportedly accelerated the truck in reverse while the driver’s side door was open. The report states that when Dean attempted to flee the garage in reverse, he struck the victim's four-wheeler with the open driver’s side door, causing about $4,000 worth of damage to the truck.
A photo line up was conducted for the victim and he stated that the subject in one of the frames shown to him was the person he witnessed enter his garage and steal his truck. The victim identified Dean, according to the statement.
You have free articles remaining.
The second set of charges is the result of a separate incident that allegedly occurred at Roy’s Convenience Store on the same day.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Kenneth Duing-Davis, when the owner of a 2003 Ford Explorer entered Roy’s Convenient Store, Dean reportedly got in the vehicle and sped away. Officers located the vehicle on a gravel road about one mile from the location of the theft.
The report states that Dean was seen running across Springtown Road, away from where the vehicle was abandoned. Officers attempted to make contact with Dean, who fled on foot. Pursuing officers managed to apprehend him. While attempting to identify the defendant, he slipped the handcuffs off and fled on foot again. He was once again taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Dean was booked into the Washington County Jail on the various charges and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in both cases.
A search of Dean’s criminal history showed convictions for first-degree statutory rape and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
According to the complaints filed by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth, Dean currently has a warrant in Franklin County for a case involving burglary, stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. The complaint further states that Dean has another felony case pending in Miller County for possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.