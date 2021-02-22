Man charged with 21 counts of sodomy

A man faces 21 felony charges in Washington County court following allegations of sexual assaults that allegedly took place over the course of five years.
William Alvie Milam, 60, of Belgrade, was charged on Thursday with eight counts of first-degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, 12 counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of forcible sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 3, a woman reported that Milam sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions from 1998 to 2003. The woman told police the sexual assaults began when she was 12 years old and continued until she was 17 years of age.
The report states the alleged victim recalled that at bedtime, Milam would come into her bedroom. She said the man would forcefully touch her private areas and perform various sexual acts. She told police that the sexual contact would happen on vehicle rides and vacations as well.
In 2014, the report states that a family member of Milam and the alleged victim asked Milam about having a sexual relationship with the girl. Milam reportedly told the relative that he did have a sexual relationship with her. According to the statement, the relative questioned Milam because the child had confided in him about the events that allegedly took place.
The charging document states that when the alleged sexual assaults occurred, Milam worked at the Potosi Correctional Center and would have known that the actions were illegal and the repercussions.
In 2003, when the alleged victim was 17 years old, Milam reportedly told her that he would kill the family and himself if she were to tell anyone what he did to her. He also allegedly stated, "I could have had all of you; you should be happy that I didn't," seemingly referring to having intercourse with her.
Milam was booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday, where he is currently being held without bond.
If a bond is set, the court ordered that Milam must comply with GPS before being released. The man is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim or witnesses in the case or any person under the age of 17 if released on bail.
An initial arraignment in the case was scheduled for Friday in Washington County.
The criminal complaint states that Milam faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted of the charges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com