Man charged with 21 counts of sodomy

The charging document states that when the alleged sexual assaults occurred, Milam worked at the Potosi Correctional Center and would have known that the actions were illegal and the repercussions.

In 2003, when the alleged victim was 17 years old, Milam reportedly told her that he would kill the family and himself if she were to tell anyone what he did to her. He also allegedly stated, "I could have had all of you; you should be happy that I didn't," seemingly referring to having intercourse with her.

Milam was booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday, where he is currently being held without bond.

If a bond is set, the court ordered that Milam must comply with GPS before being released. The man is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim or witnesses in the case or any person under the age of 17 if released on bail.

An initial arraignment in the case was scheduled for Friday in Washington County.

The criminal complaint states that Milam faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted of the charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

