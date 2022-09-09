Man charged with allegedly breaking into home, attacking woman with knife, taser while children tried to escape

An area man is in custody without bond and facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her with a knife, a taser, and his fists while her children tried to escape.

Timothy James Wilson, 58, of Park Hills, was charged Wednesday in St. Francois County with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree stalking, and violating a protection order for an adult.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, an officer was dispatched, on Tuesday, to an address on Simmons Avenue in Park Hills after central dispatch received a text stating, "help me."

The report states the officer arrived at the home and first made contact with a frantic woman bleeding from her right hand. The woman reportedly told the officer that "he" was in the house. The man was later identified as Wilson, according to police.

When the officer entered the house, the report states the woman's two children ran outside screaming. The officer reportedly located Wilson in the kitchen, bleeding from a wound to his head and seen with a green-handled knife tucked into his belt. Wilson allegedly began making threats toward the woman, saying she should "remember who I am associated with." The man was then taken into custody.

After Wilson was detained, the report states the officer spoke with the woman and learned she had an active order of protection against the man that prohibited him from entering her home.

According to the woman's statements to police, when she arrived home with her children, one of them went upstairs, and the woman heard the child scream. The child reportedly came down the stairs, and Wilson followed her down. The woman attempted to shield the children as the man forced them upstairs, reportedly tasing her several times and threatening her with a knife. While on the stairs, Wilson allegedly beat the woman with his fists and cut her hand with a knife. The children, trapped in the corner, started throwing things at Wilson in an attempt to escape. Still, the man did not leave them until police arrived and knocked on the door, according to the report.

Wilson was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond. The man appeared in court on Thursday, where he waived arraignment and applied for a public defender. A confined docket hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 15, and a counsel status hearing is set for Sept. 22.

A search of Wilson's criminal history showed the man is a registered sex offender, a status he acquired after being convicted in Oklahoma of second-degree rape involving a 16-year-old girl in 1984. Records indicate he received a 10-year prison sentence for the rape conviction.

Additional convictions on record for Wilson include felony possession of a controlled substance and passing a bad check.