Man charged with allegedly breaking into woman's home, stabbing her dog

An area man is facing multiple felony charges this week in St. Francois County after allegedly breaking into a woman's home armed with a knife and stabbing her dog. Authorities allege the man also caused damage by breaking windows and an air conditioner and ripping siding off the woman's house.

Arlie Merel Davis, 41, of Bismarck, was charged in St. Francois County on Tuesday with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage, and animal abuse.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bismarck Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of West Main Street in Bismarck on Sunday about a burglary in progress.

The officer responding to the call was reportedly notified by dispatch that the suspect, identified in the report as Davis, had left the residence and was wearing orange shoes.

When the officer arrived in the area of the reported address, he saw a man wearing orange shoes, later identified as Davis, and detained him, according to the report. The man reportedly had several knives when the officer made contact.

The report states the officer spoke with the alleged victim, a woman who said she was in her home when Davis kicked in the rear door while wielding a knife. The woman reportedly told police the man entered her home, threatened to kill her, and then stabbed her dog with the knife. The report didn't state the extent of the dog's injuries but the injuries were not believed to life-threatening. Davis also allegedly broke several of the woman's windows, pulled siding off her house, and broke her air conditioning unit.

The criminal complaint filed on Tuesday indicates that Davis is considered a danger to the woman because he reportedly threatened to return to the house and kill her once released from jail.

Davis was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case.

If released on bond, the court made it clear that Davis is not to tamper with any alleged victim or witness in the case, nor have any other person do so. The court further ordered the man to comply with pre-trial release supervision and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

Davis appeared in court Tuesday, where he waived arraignment and applied for a public defender. The man is due back in court on Sept. 13 for a confined docket hearing.

A search of Davis' criminal history shows that he was convicted in 2010 of first-degree child molestation in St. Francois County involving two female children aged 9 and 11. Court records indicate the man was sentenced to serve seven years in prison for the crime.

In 2019, court filings show Davis pleaded guilty to charges of failing to register as a sex offender and resisting arrest for a felony, receiving a four-year prison term. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with a seven-year term he was given in 2015 after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property.