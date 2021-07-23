Man charged with allegedly stealing truck, fleeing police

A man is facing felony charges in Washington County this week after allegedly stealing a truck from a local business and leading officers on a pursuit.

Kevin Michael Dicus, 29, of Potosi, was charged on Monday with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Dicus was seen driving a stolen 2003 Mazda B2300 pickup truck valued at $3,000.

About 15 minutes before, the truck had been reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as stolen from One Shot Auto Body on South State Highway 21.

The report states that the reporting party was following the vehicle through Potosi while speaking on the phone with a deputy. As the deputy was given updates, he relayed the information by radio to all city officers.

A unit from the Potosi Police Department was reportedly able to maneuver behind the truck and attempted to stop Dicus. The report states the man did not pull over and continued to drive the stolen vehicle north on State Highway 185 until he was forced to stop. The man reportedly kept looking in the rearview mirror to see where law enforcement was during the vehicle pursuit.