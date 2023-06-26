A man from Richwoods was charged on May 10 with one count of felony arson, one count of felony harassment, and one count of misdemeanor attempted escape from custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

Clinton Johnathan McCollum, 30, is currently in custody in the Washington County Jail. According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a residence in Washington County where a woman and her 15-year-old daughter claimed to be barricaded in a room of the residence in fear of McCollum.

According to the report, McCollum became angry with the victims when the woman discovered McCollum was allegedly engaging in sexual activities with the 15-year-old. The report states McCollum told the minor girl to tell the truth or he would set her and her belongings on fire. Soon after making this threat, McCollum reportedly obtained a torch and began igniting a wooded kitchen countertop. The victims say they barricaded themselves in a room and called 911.

When police announced their arrival at the residence, the report states, the woman left the barricaded room and allowed investigators to enter the home. McCollum was reportedly secured into the caged backseat of a patrol vehicle while an investigator spoke with the woman and the woman’s daughter inside. Investigators say an explicit message was reportedly burned into the kitchen countertop.

After speaking with the victims, investigators say they opened the door to the patrol vehicle to interview McCollum. The report states McCollum was read his Miranda rights, which McCollum waived. McCollum reportedly confessed to burning the counter when investigators asked about the incident but denied the allegations of sexual abuse. McCollum reportedly became angry and jumped out of the car, yelling at the victims to tell the truth and telling them he loved them and wanted to talk to them. McCollum refused to get back inside and reportedly had to be forced back into the patrol vehicle.

The report states the woman expressed fear McCollum would kill her and her daughter if he was released from jail. She said a month prior to this incident, McCollum allegedly shoved her head through a wall in the residence and punched her. Investigators were shown a hole in the wall reportedly left by the victim's head and were shown a bruise left by the alleged punch.

According to Missouri Case Net, McCollum has a lengthy criminal history, from numerous traffic violations to a 10-year conviction for the distribution of a controlled substance. McCollum has two convictions — one for 7 years, the other 5 years — for child endangerment. In a criminal complaint from the State of Missouri, the state claims McCollum poses a severe threat to the community and especially to the victims in this case. McCollum’s bond was set at $100,000 surety with the special conditions of GPS monitoring and no contact with victims.