Man charged with assault, sodomy after woman found beaten in Washington County

An Illinois man is facing felony charges this week in Washington County after he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a woman while holding her against her will at a residence outside Sullivan over the weekend.
Billy Ray Norton II, of Granite City, Illinois, was charged Monday with first-degree domestic assault (serious physical injury), armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree sodomy.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an address on Fairoak Road Saturday to find a woman lying on the floor of the residence.
The report states that the woman’s face and hair were covered in blood, and she did not have any clothing. When speaking to the reporting party, she told police the woman was banging on her door for help.
The reporting party said the woman told her she crawled through the woods from Norton’s residence after she was held against her will, assaulted, and sexually assaulted. The woman was reportedly able to identify Norton and his vehicle to the reporting party, explaining that they had a relationship together.
When speaking to the injured woman, the report states that she recalled details of how Norton had sexually assaulted her. She was then transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for possible internal injury.
Upon arrival at Norton’s residence on Teal Bend Road, police noticed several smeared patches of blood located on the safety railing of the deck.
The report states that the front door to the residence was open, and upon looking through the screen door, a deputy could see blood smeared on cabinets.
The residence was secured, and deputies obtained a search warrant.
Located inside the residence, deputies reportedly found a bed sheet soaked in blood, pillowcases soaked in blood, and a pocked knife covered in blood. Police also located the woman’s pants, clumps of her hair, her undergarments, and her car keys.
The deputy noted in his report that there was smeared blood stains and droplets of blood throughout the man’s residence. When collecting the bed sheet and pillowcase for evidence, deputies also noticed blood-soaked stains on the mattress and pillow.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to locate Norton in the vehicle that the woman had described.
When Norton was booked into the Washington County Jail, his clothes were collected for evidence.
According to the report, Norton’s pants had several large stains of blood on them. Deputies also found bloodstains on the man’s boots as well as dried blood on his feet.
Authorities attempted to conduct an interview with Norton, but he requested legal counsel before speaking with the police.
A deputy was contacted by the emergency department of Mercy Hospital, who informed him that the woman had told them Norton had sexually assaulted her. She said Norton had also choked, kicked, and punched her.
The woman recalled Norton saying he was going to kill her, chop her up and eat her. The woman said she was able to leave the residence after Norton had fallen asleep.
The report states that the woman required surgery due to a knife wound to her face.
Norton was booked at the Washington County Jail on Saturday, and a $350,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Norton is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the woman.
The criminal complaint filed in this case states that Norton is a resident of Illinois and has multiple pending Missouri cases including two other felonies.
The complaint indicates that the man has failed to appear in court on the other pending Missouri cases and has active warrants in Jefferson and Franklin Counties on those cases. He faces potential life sentences on three of these pending criminal counts.
Court records show that Norton has pending charges and prior convictions in Illinois for battery/bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery, and violation of an order of protection.
The man has previously been convicted in the State of Florida for simple assault.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
