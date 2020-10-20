Man charged with assault, sodomy after woman found beaten in Washington County

Authorities attempted to conduct an interview with Norton, but he requested legal counsel before speaking with the police.

A deputy was contacted by the emergency department of Mercy Hospital, who informed him that the woman had told them Norton had sexually assaulted her. She said Norton had also choked, kicked, and punched her.

The woman recalled Norton saying he was going to kill her, chop her up and eat her. The woman said she was able to leave the residence after Norton had fallen asleep.

The report states that the woman required surgery due to a knife wound to her face.

Norton was booked at the Washington County Jail on Saturday, and a $350,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Norton is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the woman.

The criminal complaint filed in this case states that Norton is a resident of Illinois and has multiple pending Missouri cases including two other felonies.

The complaint indicates that the man has failed to appear in court on the other pending Missouri cases and has active warrants in Jefferson and Franklin Counties on those cases. He faces potential life sentences on three of these pending criminal counts.