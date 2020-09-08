Man charged with breaking into huddle house, stealing steaks

A Farmington man faces charges this week after allegedly breaking into Huddle House in Bonne Terre over the weekend and stealing items, including steaks.
Bruce Cortez, 44, was charged Tuesday in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary, stealing, and second-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, Cortez entered the Huddle House restaurant in Bonne Terre while the business was closed Sunday.
Cortez did not have permission to be in the building, according to the statement.
The report states that while inside the building, Cortez took several items without permission. The stolen items were valued at more than $150 and included three cases of steaks in the freezer, a set of keys, and numerous other items.
The officer reports that Cortez damaged two doors while breaking into the building, and an office within the building. Video surveillance showed a tall, thin male in the restaurant after it was closed.
The officer states that he recognized the man in the surveillance footage as Cortez. He then located Cortez on Benham Street. The officer found a set of keys in the man’s pocket, and the keys were later identified as the keys taken from Huddle House.
Cortez reportedly told the officer that he found the keys in a parking lot but admitted that a still photo taken from the surveillance video showed him inside the Huddle House after hours.
The man was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, and a $10,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
If released on bail, Cortez is ordered to comply with the special bond conditions, which include staying at least 1,000 feet away from Huddle House.
According to court records, Cortez has been charged in the past with stealing, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.
