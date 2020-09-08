Man charged with breaking into huddle house, stealing steaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Farmington man faces charges this week after allegedly breaking into Huddle House in Bonne Terre over the weekend and stealing items, including steaks.

Bruce Cortez, 44, was charged Tuesday in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary, stealing, and second-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, Cortez entered the Huddle House restaurant in Bonne Terre while the business was closed Sunday.

Cortez did not have permission to be in the building, according to the statement.

The report states that while inside the building, Cortez took several items without permission. The stolen items were valued at more than $150 and included three cases of steaks in the freezer, a set of keys, and numerous other items.

The officer reports that Cortez damaged two doors while breaking into the building, and an office within the building. Video surveillance showed a tall, thin male in the restaurant after it was closed.

The officer states that he recognized the man in the surveillance footage as Cortez. He then located Cortez on Benham Street. The officer found a set of keys in the man’s pocket, and the keys were later identified as the keys taken from Huddle House.