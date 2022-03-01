Man charged with burglary of Washington State Park buildings

A man faces burglary charges after allegedly breaking into Washington State Park facilities and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment earlier this month.

Ronald Dale Boyer, 27, of De Soto, was charged last week with two counts of second-degree burglary, felony stealing ($750 or more), and second-degree property damage.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Park Rangers, sometime between Feb. 13 at 8 a.m. and Feb. 14 at 7 a.m., a burglary occurred within Washington State Park in which approximately $11,000 worth of items were stolen from the park and multiple buildings and barns were broken into with locks cut.

The report states that several items were stolen, including a utility trailer, portable generator, MIG welder, portable air compressor, air tank, three backpack blowers, three chain saws, a pole saw, a tree trimmer, and a propane cylinder.

Authorities reportedly located distinct and unique ATV tracks and footprints at the site of the thefts.

On Feb. 17, at 6 a.m., the report states that another burglary occurred with multiple locks being cut in the same manner as the previous burglary. Several storage areas and buildings were reportedly broken into as well. No items were taken, but the same barn was broken into again, and forced entry was made onto the second level, which had not occurred on the first night, according to police.

The report states that a person residing just north of Washington State Park reported hearing a distinct ATV during and around some of the times that the burglaries reportedly occurred. Photos were taken of the ATV and driver, which the witness had seen and heard.

A park ranger reported hearing an ATV operate within the park's northern boundaries on the night of Feb. 13 before his departure at 10 a.m. The ranger reportedly witnessed the ATV and driver that same day and knew this ATV to have fled from him in the past when attempting to initiate traffic stops on it. Multiple reports of the ATV all mentioned the unique sound lt gave off as if the exhaust were damaged.

The report states that game cameras were repositioned after the first burglary and caught pictures of an ATV and rider at the time of the second burglary, approximately 1-3 a.m.

All photos obtained contained what appeared to be the same individual and the same ATV. The ATV is described in the report as an older style with a trailer hitch attached on the rear and having front, and back racks, a large singular headlight, floor running boards, and is darker in color.

The report states that the operator pictured in the photos taken across multiple days appeared to be the same individual. The subject was described as being short in stature (size estimated when standing next to the ATV), wearing a black overcoat, facial mask, neon yellow hoodie under the coat, and dark pants.

An area witness who wished to remain anonymous reportedly told rangers that he had been approached by a man he knew as Boyer, who tried to sell him several stolen items, such as an ATV and firearms. The report states that the witness recalled hearing about the theft from the park and wished to pass along this information.

A computer check revealed Boyer had multiple active warrants and was on probation or parole for burglary. A DMV check showed that Boyer is five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The report states that rangers began surveillance of Boyer as the possible suspect.

On Feb. 20, while en route to a possible address for the suspect, park rangers spotted the ATV and driver matching the description but could not catch up to the vehicle. Following the same road taken by the ATV to the possible residence, the report stated the rangers came to an address on Hillside Drive in De Soto where they saw the ATV parked on the lawn and took some photos of it.

The following day, the report states park rangers heard the ATV while at Washington State Park. Following the sound, the rangers located the ATV and the suspect, identified as Boyer, at E&T Gas Station, directly across the road from Washington State Park.

As soon as Boyer spotted the rangers, the man reportedly attempted to pull-start the ATV in an attempt to flee. Boyer had a small child with him on the ATV, according to police.

A ranger quickly noticed the pattern of the ATV tires matched those he had photographed the morning after the first burglary. Boyer was then detained at E&T Gas Station, and a Washington County deputy took him into custody for his active warrants. With Boyer's consent, the child was given to Boyer's mother, the child's biological grandmother.

The report states that ATV was seized for evidence in the investigation of the burglaries, and a computer check of the VIN revealed that the vehicle was stolen.

An inventory search was performed of the ATV, which reportedly turned up a black backpack, a gasoline canister, a black overcoat, and dark camouflage bibs. Within the backpack, police allegedly found a prescription pill bottle belonging to one of Boyer's family members and folded up prescriptions to Boyer for the medication.

The search allegedly yielded a baggie containing a crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine based on the officer's training and experience. Police also reportedly found a neon yellow hoodie, dark pants, a mask, leather gloves, multiple flashlights, multiple drug paraphernalia items, and a receipt for sold miscellaneous converters to a scrap yard.

The report notes that the park rangers recognized the yellow hoodie, black coat, and dark pants to be the same clothing from the photos obtained of the suspect.

On Feb. 21, a ranger interviewed Boyer. During the interview, Boyer reportedly said he could lead officers to the location of the stolen property. The man allegedly said that he was high on meth when he broke into the buildings at the park and that he took everything the first night but didn't think he took anything the second night.

The report states that Boyer said he was too high to remember why he did it, but something had caught his eye in the park, and he needed money. Boyer reportedly told police that he was going to sell the items to random people he knew.

A consent search was conducted of the curtilage at Boyer's listed De Soto residence. The current owner of the property consented to the search, according to the statement.

While on the scene waiting for the property owner to answer the door, authorities there reportedly noticed the stolen trailer parked behind a small shed behind the residence. Police ultimately discovered the utility trailer, one portable generator, and one air compressor on the property.

Boyer was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $30,000 bond was set in the case.

The criminal complaint filed in the case last week states that a separate case may be coming due to Boyer's alleged possession of a stolen ATV and possession of meth when he was taken into custody.

Court records show that Boyer pleaded guilty last year to felony stealing in Jefferson County. The court suspended the execution of a seven-year prison sentence, placing Boyer on five years of supervised probation.

In 2019, Boyer pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in another suspended Jefferson County case. A seven-year prison sentence was suspended, and the man was placed on five years of supervised probation.

