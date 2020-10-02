Man charged with burglary, stealing firearms in Wash. Co.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged burglary of a home in Washington County last month.

Theodore Ben Pachnik, 29, listed as homeless, was charged on Sept. 23 with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing - firearm, stealing ($750 or more), and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pachnik entered the residence of a woman on Magnolia Road between Sept. 13-14, with the intent to take personal property.

The report states that Pachnik admitted that he entered the residence and took items, including a 2003 Suzuki 125cc dirt bike; three shotguns; five rifles; a handgun; and a jewelry box with $800 worth of jewelry inside.

The report further states Pachnik admitted in a recorded interview that he knew the combination to the gun safe, and took all the items listed in the report. When the man was taken into custody by the Sullivan Police Department, he was in possession of the stolen handgun — a Colt .45 cal. — and the stolen dirt bike.

Pachnik gave Sullivan Police a verbal statement and they were able to recover two more firearms, including a Remington .22 cal. rifle and an Ithaca 12 gauge shotgun, according to the report.