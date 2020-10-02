Man charged with burglary, stealing firearms in Wash. Co.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged burglary of a home in Washington County last month.
Theodore Ben Pachnik, 29, listed as homeless, was charged on Sept. 23 with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing - firearm, stealing ($750 or more), and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pachnik entered the residence of a woman on Magnolia Road between Sept. 13-14, with the intent to take personal property.
The report states that Pachnik admitted that he entered the residence and took items, including a 2003 Suzuki 125cc dirt bike; three shotguns; five rifles; a handgun; and a jewelry box with $800 worth of jewelry inside.
The report further states Pachnik admitted in a recorded interview that he knew the combination to the gun safe, and took all the items listed in the report. When the man was taken into custody by the Sullivan Police Department, he was in possession of the stolen handgun — a Colt .45 cal. — and the stolen dirt bike.
Pachnik gave Sullivan Police a verbal statement and they were able to recover two more firearms, including a Remington .22 cal. rifle and an Ithaca 12 gauge shotgun, according to the report.
The man was taken into custody at the Washington County Jail last week, and a $40,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
Court records indicate that Pachnik is a convicted felon and is unable to possess a firearm under Missouri law.
A review of Pachnik’s criminal history shows that the man has been charged in the past with numerous crimes.
He has previously been convicted of a domestic assault in which he pointed a short-barreled rifle at a family member and pulled the trigger, according to the criminal complaint.
Pachnik has also been charged in the past with second-degree burglary; armed criminal action; three counts of DWI; excessive blood alcohol content; second-degree domestic assault; third-degree domestic assault; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; peace disturbance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony possession of a firearm.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
