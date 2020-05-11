Man charged with burglary

An area man is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a man's house.
Christopher Minton, 42, of Irondale, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree burglary for his alleged role in a recent incident occurring at a home in Leadington.
According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, an officer met with a man at a residence on Garson Lane on April 26 to take a report.
The man was visibly upset and advised the officer that Minton forced his way into his home and asked where they were at, reportedly referring to his children.
The man stated that Minton forced him into the bathroom where he picked him up by his throat, shoving him against a wall and choking him. He stated that during the altercation, he thought that he was going to be seriously injured.
After the incident, Minton reportedly left the scene in a Dodge truck and was later located by the Park Hills Police Department and taken into custody.
The officer states in his report that on the previous Friday, he arrested Minton for a violation of an ex parte order against the Garson Lane resident’s sister and he was prohibited from having contact with her or the children.
Minton was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and a cash or surety bond was set in the case at $25,000.
If released on bond, Minton is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victims in this case
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
